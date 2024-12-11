Chinese sci-fi adventure Escape From The 21st Century has set key deals after a festival run around the world.

Amsterdam- and Beijing-based Fortissimo has sold Li Yang’s film to North America (Cineverse), UK-Ireland (Signature Entertainment), Germany (Atlas Film), Taiwan (Flash Forward Entertainment) and Spain (Youplanet).

Escape From The 21st Century tells the story of three friends who gain the power to travel back and forth 20 years with a sneeze. Zhang Ruoyun, Elane Zhong and Song Yang lead the cast, with the film produced by Hu Lizhou for Scity Films.

It is Li’s feature debut, after shorts including Lee’s Adventures and Bad Future.

The film made $15m at the China box office from an August 2024 release. It then went on an extensive festival run around the world, including Toronto, Fantastic Fest, Sitges, Hawaii, Leeds, Paris and Goa.