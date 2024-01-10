‘Barbenheimer’ filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig are among the Directors Guild of America’s (DGA) Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film nominees for 2023.

Gerwig for Barbie (Warner Bros) and last weekend’s Golden Globe winner Nolan for Oppenheimer (Universal) go up against Martin Scorsese for Killers Of The Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount ), Alexander Payne for The Holdovers (Focus Features), and Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Past Lives (A4) filmmaker Celine Song will vie for the Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Theatrical Feature Film, renamed in honour of former DGA president Apted, who died in 2021.

Song is in the mix in a female-dominated category alongside Chile’s Manuela Martelli for Chile ’76 (Kino Lober), Noora Niasari for Shayda (Sony Pictures Classics/ORIGMA 45), A.V. Rockwell for A Thousand And One (Focus Features), and Cord Jefferson for American Fiction (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios).

“In a year full of so many extraordinary films, DGA members have nominated an incredible group of gifted storytellers,” said DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter. “Their films fused technical prowess with unique artistic visions that captured the depth of the human experience and left an indelible impact on audiences around the world. Congratulations to these superb directors on their well-deserved nominations.”

The winners will be announced at the 76th Annual DGA Awards on February 10.