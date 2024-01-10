Oppenheimer and Barbie lead the 30th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations, which were unveiled on Wednesday, January 10.

Christopher Nolan’s epic picked up four nominations – Cillian Murphy for leading actor, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt in male/female supporting actor, and an ensemble nod. Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling picked up nods for best leading and best supporting actor while the cast and stunt ensemble were also nominated.

Killers Of The Flower Moon and American Fiction scored three nominations, including for cast, with The Colour People completing the category line-up and also picking up a nomination for Danielle Brooks in best supporting actor.

Notable omissions include Charles Melton who missed out on a nomination in the same category for May December. The actor also didn’t make the Bafta longlists which were announced last week. Past Lives’ Greta Lee and Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers Of The Flower Moon also missed out on nominations.

The SAG Awards are a strong precursor to the Oscars due to the overlap in voters, with last year’s SAG winners (Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan) all going on to pick up their respective Oscars.

Succession once again leads the television nominations with five nods. Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfayden and Sarah Snook all picked up a nomination while the cast was also nominated.

As previously announced, Barbra Streisand will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

The nominations were announced via Instagram Live by Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. The 30th SAG Awards will stream on Netflix on February 24.

SAG Awards 2024 nominations

FILM

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Colour Purple

Penelope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

American fiction

Barbie

The Colour Purple

The Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Barbie

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

John Wick Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

TELEVISION

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last Of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Anniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of US

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Adebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders

Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson Lessons In Chemistry

Bea Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series