Oppenheimer and Barbie lead the 30th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations, which were unveiled on Wednesday, January 10.
Christopher Nolan’s epic picked up four nominations – Cillian Murphy for leading actor, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt in male/female supporting actor, and an ensemble nod. Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling picked up nods for best leading and best supporting actor while the cast and stunt ensemble were also nominated.
Killers Of The Flower Moon and American Fiction scored three nominations, including for cast, with The Colour People completing the category line-up and also picking up a nomination for Danielle Brooks in best supporting actor.
Notable omissions include Charles Melton who missed out on a nomination in the same category for May December. The actor also didn’t make the Bafta longlists which were announced last week. Past Lives’ Greta Lee and Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers Of The Flower Moon also missed out on nominations.
The SAG Awards are a strong precursor to the Oscars due to the overlap in voters, with last year’s SAG winners (Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan) all going on to pick up their respective Oscars.
Succession once again leads the television nominations with five nods. Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfayden and Sarah Snook all picked up a nomination while the cast was also nominated.
As previously announced, Barbra Streisand will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award.
The nominations were announced via Instagram Live by Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. The 30th SAG Awards will stream on Netflix on February 24.
SAG Awards 2024 nominations
FILM
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a supporting role
- Sterling K Brown, American Fiction
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a female actor in a supporting role
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Colour Purple
- Penelope Cruz, Ferrari
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
- American fiction
- Barbie
- The Colour Purple
- The Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
- Barbie
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
- John Wick Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
TELEVISION
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Last Of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Matthew Macfayden, Succession
- Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
- Jennifer Anniston, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Bella Ramsey, The Last Of US
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Adebiri, The Bear
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Only Murders
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie
- Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Brie Larson Lessons In Chemistry
- Bea Powley, A Small Light
- Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
- Ahsoka
- Barry
- Beef
- The Last Of Us
- Mandalorian
No comments yet