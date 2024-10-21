Janis Pugh’s debut feature Chuck Chuck Baby won two awards at last night’s Bafta Cymru ceremony, which took place in Cardiff and is a celebration of the Welsh film and TV industries.

Pugh’s feature won in the breakthrough and feature/TV film categories. The BFI, Ffilm Cymru Wales and BBC Film-backed musical romance world premiered at the 2023 edition of the Edinburgh International Film Festival ahead of playing at last year’s Toronto.

Chuck Chuck Baby filmed in north Wales, where Pugh is from, and Cheshire.

It follows a woman stuck in a rut, working in the local chicken factory, still living with her boorish ex-husband and caring for his dying mother. She finds her world turned upside down when her school crush returns. Louise Brealey and Annabel Scholey star.

Further winners included Cardiff born director Euros Lyn, who won in the director: fiction category for See-Saw produced Netflix young adult series Heartstopper.

Former BBC Wales head of drama and Bad Wolf co-founder Julie Gardner was honoured with the outstanding contribution award, while Baby Reindeer, Gangs Of London and Outlander star Mark Lewis Jones was the 18th recipient of the Siân Phillips award, presented to a Welsh individual who has made significant contributions to film and/or television.