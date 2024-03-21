Cillian Murphy will return to star in the Peaky Blinders film which will begin shooting in September, according to series creator Steven Knight.

The film, which will carry on from the hit BBC series about a criminal gang in Birmingham, will shoot at Knight’s own Digbeth Loc Studios in Birmingham set to open this year. Knight will return as writer and director with the story taking place during the Second World War.

Knight revealed the news at the premiere of his latest series The Town.

The original Peaky Blinders series ran for six seasons between 2013-2022 and was produced by Caryn Mandabach Productions.

It was also recently announced that Knight is creating a historical series about the Guinness family for Netflix with the working title House Of Guinness.