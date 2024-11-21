Edward Noeltner’s Cinema Management Group (CMG) has announced two key territory sales on Peruvian found footage horror The Devil’s Teardrop, which recently won a top award at Mexico’s Morbido Film Festival.

Deals have locked with Front Row for the Middle East and Falcom Investment AG for German-speaking Europe. CMG launched sales at the recent AFM in Las Vegas.

Gonzalo Otero directed The Devil’s Teardrop, which explores Latin American folklore and the complexities of human nature and stars Sydney Amanuel, Javier Saavedra, Mia Rose Kavensky, and Gabriel Rysdahl.

The Andes-set feature follows an American filmmaker and her friends who set out to make an ecological documentary about the shadowy world of illegal mining, despite warnings from locals about the presence of Supay, the Incan shapeshifting god of death and ruler of the underworld.

The Devil’s Teardrop was awarded the Golden Skull for best Latin American film at Morbido, and is produced by Otero alongside Cesar Zelada Mathews of Tunche Films, who collaborated with CMG on the animated features Kayara and Ainbo: Spirit Of The Amazon.

Otero, who served as co-screenwriter and executive producer, said: “Horror cinema is more than spine-chilling scares and haunting atmosphere. It is a journey into the depths of the human soul and psyche. Humans unveil their true nature when confronted with fear – the purest form of dramatic conflict – where no character can continue hiding behind their mask.”

CMG president Noeltner added, “We are absolutely thrilled to have worked alongside these dedicated filmmakers whose attention to detail, hard work, and passion are being awarded the recognition they deserve by the Morbido Film Festival jury.”