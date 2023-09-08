French filmmaker Claire Denis will chair the official selection jury for the 71st San Sebastian International Film Festival (SSIFF, September 22-30).

The director of Beau Travail and Stars At Noon will be joined by Chinese actress Fan Bingbing; Colombian producer, moviemaker and writer Cristina Gallego; French photographer Brigitte Lacombe; Hungarian producer Robert Lantos; Spanish actress Vicky Luengo; and German director Christian Petzold.

They will decide the winners of the Golden Shell for best film and Silver Shell for best director, leading performance and supporting performance, and will also hand out jury prizes for screenplay and cinematography. The winners from the 16-strong competition titles will be announced at the festival’s closing ceremony on September 30.

SSIFF has also revealed it will honour Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki with the Donostia Award, recognising the long career of the iconic animation director. His latest feature, The Boy And The Heron, will open the festival on September 22 and Miyazaki will accept the award virtually during the opening gala.

It is the fourth time Miyazaki has appeared at the festival following Spirited Away, Ponyo and The Wind Rises, but the first time in official selection. The Boy And The Heron, which is likely Miyazaki’s final film, proved a major box office success when released in Japan in July and opened the Toronto International Film Festival yesterday (September 7).

As previously announced, the festival will also celebrate Spanish filmmaker Víctor Erice with a Donostia Award while Spanish actor Javier Bardem will be presented with a Donostia Award at the 2024 edition due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Further juries

The jury for the New Directors award will be presided over by UK film producer Emily Morgan, joined by Ricardo Aldarondo, Christian Jeune, Juanita Onzaga and Elisa Fernanda Pirir.

French producer David Hurst has been named president of the Horizons jury and is joined by Manuela Martelli and Elisa McCausland.

The Zabaltegi-Tabakalera award jury will be presided over by Fiorella Moretti, CEO of Paris-based sales outfit Lubox, joined by Cecilia Barrionuevo, while the Nest award will be presided over by Mexican filmmaker Lila Avilés.

Heading the Irizar Basque film award jury is Spanish actor Telmo Irureta, who will be joined by Mikele Landa and Kristina Zorita, while the Culinary Zinema jury will comprise Rafael Tonón, Irma Aguilar and Jose Mari Goenaga.

The Europe-Latin America co-production forum award jury will comprise Frédéric Cornet, Izaskun Arandia and Maru Garzón.