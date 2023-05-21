Chile’s Clara Films has struck a co-production deal in Cannes with Canada’s December Films and Colombia’s Productora LAP on the bilingual dramedy You Tell Me to star Chilean icon Paulina Garcia from Gloria.

Jacqueline Pepall’s upcoming feature debut is based on the life of Clara Films founder Clara Larrain’s father, who lost 20 years of his memory after an allergic reaction to an antibiotic.

The film will use memory loss to explore the generational divide between baby boomers and their children through their perception of sexuality, giving rise to the question, if people tend to become more conservative as they get older, could going back in time make them more tolerant of LGBTQ+ relationships?

”Jacquie was struck by the fact that a person suddenly found himself 20 years older and with major life changes that he did not remember,” said Larrain, ”which made her wonder, ’If my past self could see me now, what would she think?”

Pepall wrote the screenplay and the cast includes Francisco Reyes (A Fantastic Woman), Mariana Di Girólamo (Ema), and Larrain.

Clara Films and LAP recently completed their first co-production feature Winter Howl’.