Sky Original Film has secured action thriller Cleaner, starring Daisy Ridley, for UK-Ireland release.

UK outfit Anton is selling the project, with CAA co-repping North America. The film will be released on Sky Cinema in early 2025.

Casino Royale filmmaker Martin Campbell directs, with Ridley starring alongside Clive Owen and Taz Skylar. Anton produces with UK outfit Qwerty Films.

The story begins when a group of radical activists take over an energy company’s annual gala in London, seizing 300 hostages. But their cause is hijacked by an extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world. It falls to an ex-soldier turned window cleaner, played by Ridley, to save the day.

“Cleaner is a best-of-British gripping thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats,” said Julia Stuart, Sky Original Film’s director of original film. “Following our partnership with the top-class team at Anton on Fuze – it’s fantastic to have this female-driven, nail-biting action package with the formidable Daisy Ridley in the lead.”

