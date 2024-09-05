Full programme details have been revealed for Screen International’s ‘The Future Of Film’ Summit taking place in London on September 24 at BFI Southbank.

The day will start with the latest news on the UK Independent Film Tax Credit (IFTC). Insights will come from experts who are helping with the development of the IFTC and others who are cash-flowing it. They are Neon Films’ producer Nicky Bentham, Coutts’ executive director of media banking Judith Chan, BFI deputy CEO Harriet Finney, and partner, film and TV team, at Saffrey, Moses Nyachae.

‘State Of The Nation’ will see four top producers, Gillian Berrie of Sigma Films, Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions, Fiona Lamptey of Juno Studios and Matt Wilkinson of Stigma, share experiences on how they are building dynamic independent production companies. They will discuss strategies for mitigating rising costs, bringing fresh voices into the industry and ensuring the sets they run are healthy workplaces for all.

From a different perspective, top private producer-financiers Zygi Kamasa of True Brit Entertainment, Phil Hunt of Head Gear Film, Sebastien Raybard of Anton and Julia Stuart of Sky Original Film, will talk about the kinds of UK films they are looking to support and how they work with UK indie producers in the ‘Money Talks’ session.

Tickets are priced at £250+VAT

Recipients of UK Global Screen Fund backing will share how the support is ensuring UK companies are seen as valuable international partners and helping to facilitate international co-production. Wild Child Animation’s Ken Anderson, Luti Media’s Luti Fabenle, Together Films’ Sarah Mosses, and Jeva Films’ Cassandra Sigsgaard will explain how the support has benefited their projects and companies.

‘The Talent Game - Packaging a UK Film’ is bringing together Katie Ellen, head of production at HanWay Films, producer Elizabeth Karlsen of Number 9 Films and agent Jane Epstein of Independent Talent. They will consider points including the various approaches producers can take to put together projects with UK talent, who the international market considers “bankable”, and how barriers to entry can be broken down.

The Summit will also offer a unique view into how UK distributors are working to successfully connect UK indie films with audience. ‘How to Hit the Theatrical Bull’s Eye’ will bring together Alex Hamilton, CEO of Studiocanal UK, Marie-Claire Benson, CEO of Lionsgate UK, and Kate Gardiner, marketing director of Searchlight EMEA.

Two further sessions will confirm speakers in the coming days. ‘The Future of Production’ will see executives from UK studios revealing how their state-of-art facilities can provide sustainable options for UK indie producers at a time when competition for studio space is at a premium and the focus on green production is more important than ever.

‘Ask The Experts: Optimising the value of your production’ will invite audience questions to three experts on what producers need to know about closing the finance on a project and creating efficient revenue collections throughout the process.

Screen’s The Future of Film Summit is being held in association with the UK Global Screen Fund, Access Bookings, Film London, FilmChain, Garden Studios, Paterson James, and Sky Studios Elstree.

