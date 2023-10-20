CMG has boarded worldwide rights from Canada’s ICON Creative Studio to Charlie The Wonderdog and will launch pre-sales at AFM.

Steve Ball (Storm Hawks, The League Of Super Evil) and Shea Wageman (Tarzan And Jane, Spider-Man) are directing the feature and Wageman (Rocket Club, Action Pack) produces with Carson Loveday (Monsters At Work, Young Jedi Adventures).

ICON Creative Studio is Canada’s largest CG animation company and has collaborated with Pixar, Disney+ (Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Monsters At Work), Nickelodeon (Transformer’s EarthSpark), and Netflix (Action Pack, Super Monsters).

Charlie The Wonderdog follows timid nine-year old Sasha as he teams up with his beloved family dog Charlie, who gets abducted by aliens and returns with superpowers, to thwart a plan by the neighbour’s sinister cat Puddy and his canine side-kick Cookie to pollute the human food chain and destroy humanity.

Charlie The Wonderdog is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2025. “We’re proud to be creating a story that will stand out in the marketplace – a dog that was never meant to be a hero, and a boy who needs to believe in himself,” said ICON Creative Studios.

“Pair that with classic stylised animation and the very latest CGI quality, and we’re going to have a very special feature.”

“ICON Creative’s team is simply amazing”, said CMG president Edward Noeltner. “In today’s competitive market it’s important to be working with a team that wants to push the boundaries on an artistic level which will translate into a wonderful experience for the audience.”

CMG had been tracking the project for more than nine months and Noeltner closed the deal this week with ICON Creative Studio president Wageman and executive Carson Loveday.

CMG will also screen the recently completed Noah’s Ark A Musical Adventure for distributors and will bring new footage from BUFFALO KIDS, Panada Bear In Africa, and Kayara.

The Canterville Ghost with a voice cast led by Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Emily Carey and Imelda Staunton opens theatrically in the US this Friday (October 20) on 400 screens through Shout Factory and Blue Fox Entertainment. It opened in the UK as the number one family animated feature of the weekend last month via Signature Entertainment.

ICON Creative Studio’s recent credits include Monsters At Work, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Transformers: EarthSpark, The Search For WondLA, Rocket Club, Elena Of Avalor, Disney Junior’s Ariel, and Super Monsters.