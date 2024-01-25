Colman Domingo, who this week earned a lead actor Oscar nomination, has been cast as Michael Jackson’s father Joe Jackson in the upcoming biopic Michael.

The film has begun production and Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International have scheduled an April 18 2025 global release.

Domingo will portray the hard-driving and focused patriarch of the Jackson family, who was known to have subjected his musical children to physically and emotionally demanding rehearsals.

The late Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson plays the lead under the direction of Antoine Fuqua, based on a screenplay by John Logan. Graham King/GK Films is producing.

Domingo currently stars as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Netflix’s drama Rustin and is in contention for the main male acting prize when the Oscars are handed out on March 10. His credits include Sing Sing, Euphoria, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and the upcoming Drive-Away Dolls.

“Few actors present themselves with Colman’s screen presence and force of will,” said King. “We’re so fortunate to have an actor with his undeniable talent portraying Joe Jackson on screen. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join us on this journey.”

Fuqua cited Domingo’s “incredible range”, while Domingo himself said: “Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation.”

Producing alongside King are the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain.

Lionsgate will distribute Michael in North America and oversee the release in Japan, while Universal Pictures International will handle all remaining territories.