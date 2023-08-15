Kaleidoscope Film Distribution (KFD) has acquired worldwide sales and UK distribution rights to Billy Idol: State Line – Live At Hoover Dam.

KFD is representing worldwide theatrical rights excluding North America, alongside DVD and Blu-ray, TVOD, EST and AVOD rights.

Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment will release the film theatrically in the UK in quarter four of 2023.

The event cinema title sees rock icon Idol – real name William Broad – play two unique sets of his songs at the Hoover Dam, which straddles the Colorado River on the Nevada-Arizona state line in the US.

The film is produced by the UK’s Lastman Media, which has previously made concert films including last year’s Duran Duran: A Hollywood High, which Kaleidoscope also acquired last week.

KFD CEO Spencer Pollard said State Line is “the second in hopefully a long line of releases working in partnership with Lastman Music.”