Talk To Me, the horror hit from Danny and Michael Philippou which has grossed more than $31m in North America and close to $50m worldwide, has been named best international feature in the 2023 Fantasia audience awards.
In other key awards Lee Sang-yong’s South Korean title The Roundup: No Way Out was named best Asian feature, while Shigeyoshi Tsukahara’s Japanese entry Kurayukaba earned best animated feature, and
Satan Wants You from Steve J. Adams and Sean Horlor took the inaugural DGC Audience Award for Best Canadian Film (narrative or documentary).
The full list of audience award winners appears below. The Fantasia International Film Festival wrapped its 27th edition last week on August 9th. Previously announced jury winners are here.
Best International Feature.
Gold: Talk To Me (Austalia, dirs. Danny & Michael Philippou)
Silver: Late Night With The Devil (USA, dirs. Cameron & Colin Cairns)
Bronze: Hundreds Of Beavers (USA, dir. Mike Cheslik)
Best Asian Feature
Gold: The Roundup: No Way Out (South Korea, dir. Lee Sang-yong)
Silver: River (Japan, dir. Junta Yamaguchi)
Bronze: Phantom (South Korea dir. Lee Hae-young)
Best Animated Feature
Gold: Kurayukaba (Japan, dir. Shigeyoshi Tsukahara)
Silver: The Concierge (Japan, dir. Yoshimi Itazu)
Bronze: The First Slam Dunk (Japan, dir. Takehiko Inoue)
The DGC Audience Award for Best Canadian Film (narrative or documentary)
Satan Wants You (Canada, dir. Steve J. Adams & Sean Horlor)
As a sponsor for the Septentrion Shadows section, the Director’s Guild of Canada will award the best Canadian film or documentary by a Canadian director a cash prize of CAD $2,500 as voted by the audience.
Best International Short
Gold: Get Away (USA, dir. Michael Gabriele)
Silver: Lollygag (USA, dir. Tij D’oyen)
Bronze: Dead Enders (USA, dirs. Fidel Ruiz-Healy & Tyler Walker)
Best Asian Short
Gold: Foreigners Only (Bangladesh, dir. Nuhash Humayun)
Silver: Shoulder (South Korea, dir. Kim Jaehyung)
Bronze: Night Of The Bride (India, dir. Virat Pal)
Best Animated Short
Gold: Hermit Island (Hungary, dir. Gábor Mariai)
Silver: Architect A (South Korea, dir. Lee Jonghoon)
Bronze: Jelly (Canada, dir. Robin Budd)
Best Canadian Feature
Gold: The Sacrifice Game (Canada, dir. Jenn Wexler)
Silver: My Animal (Canada, dir. Jacqueline Castel)
Bronze: Daughter Of The Sun (Canada/USA, dir. Ryan Ward)
Best Canadian Short
Gold: White Noise (Canada, dir. Tamara Scherbak)
Tied for Silver: Colin Carvey’s Long Halloween (Canada, dir. Aaron Peacock)
Tied for Silver: *666 (Canada, dir. Abby Falvo)
Tied for Bronze: #Bossbabe (Canada, dir. Kassy Gascho)
Tied for Bronze: Demon Box (Canada, dir. Sean Wainsteim)
Best Quebec Feature
Gold: We Are Zombies (Canada, dir. François Simard, Anouk Whissell, Yoann-Karl Whissell)
Silver: Les Chambres Rouges (Canada, dir. Pascal Plante)
Bronze: Richelieu (Canada, dir. Pier-Philippe Chevigny)
Best Quebec Short
Gold: Sacred Premonitions Of The Celestial Light (Canada, dir. Vic Caputo)
Silver: If (Canada, dir. Didier Charette)
Bronze: Beat It (Canada, dir. Thomas Lorber)
Additional jury awards:
Prix L’écran fantastique
Restore Point (Czech Republic, dir. Robert Hloz)
Prix Mon Premier Fantasia - Shorts
Poulain D’or: La Colline Aux Cailloux (Sweden/France dir. Marjolaine Perreten)
Poulain D’argent: Que Se Passe-T-Il Avec Le Ciel? (Spain, dir. Irene Iborra)
Poulain de bronze: Lost In The Laundry (Canada, dir. Salem Preusse)
Special Mention: Bedtime Story (Mexico/Russia, dir. Nadia Samarina).
No comments yet