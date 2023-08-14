Talk To Me, the horror hit from Danny and Michael Philippou which has grossed more than $31m in North America and close to $50m worldwide, has been named best international feature in the 2023 Fantasia audience awards.

In other key awards Lee Sang-yong’s South Korean title The Roundup: No Way Out was named best Asian feature, while Shigeyoshi Tsukahara’s Japanese entry Kurayukaba earned best animated feature, and

Satan Wants You from Steve J. Adams and Sean Horlor took the inaugural DGC Audience Award for Best Canadian Film (narrative or documentary).

The full list of audience award winners appears below. The Fantasia International Film Festival wrapped its 27th edition last week on August 9th. Previously announced jury winners are here.

Best International Feature.

Gold: Talk To Me (Austalia, dirs. Danny & Michael Philippou)

Silver: Late Night With The Devil (USA, dirs. Cameron & Colin Cairns)

Bronze: Hundreds Of Beavers (USA, dir. Mike Cheslik)

Best Asian Feature

Gold: The Roundup: No Way Out (South Korea, dir. Lee Sang-yong)

Silver: River (Japan, dir. Junta Yamaguchi)

Bronze: Phantom (South Korea dir. Lee Hae-young)

Best Animated Feature

Gold: Kurayukaba (Japan, dir. Shigeyoshi Tsukahara)

Silver: The Concierge (Japan, dir. Yoshimi Itazu)

Bronze: The First Slam Dunk (Japan, dir. Takehiko Inoue)

The DGC Audience Award for Best Canadian Film (narrative or documentary)

Satan Wants You (Canada, dir. Steve J. Adams & Sean Horlor)

As a sponsor for the Septentrion Shadows section, the Director’s Guild of Canada will award the best Canadian film or documentary by a Canadian director a cash prize of CAD $2,500 as voted by the audience.

Best International Short

Gold: Get Away (USA, dir. Michael Gabriele)

Silver: Lollygag (USA, dir. Tij D’oyen)

Bronze: Dead Enders (USA, dirs. Fidel Ruiz-Healy & Tyler Walker)

Best Asian Short

Gold: Foreigners Only (Bangladesh, dir. Nuhash Humayun)

Silver: Shoulder (South Korea, dir. Kim Jaehyung)

Bronze: Night Of The Bride (India, dir. Virat Pal)

Best Animated Short

Gold: Hermit Island (Hungary, dir. Gábor Mariai)

Silver: Architect A (South Korea, dir. Lee Jonghoon)

Bronze: Jelly (Canada, dir. Robin Budd)

Best Canadian Feature

Gold: The Sacrifice Game (Canada, dir. Jenn Wexler)

Silver: My Animal (Canada, dir. Jacqueline Castel)

Bronze: Daughter Of The Sun (Canada/USA, dir. Ryan Ward)

Best Canadian Short

Gold: White Noise (Canada, dir. Tamara Scherbak)

Tied for Silver: Colin Carvey’s Long Halloween (Canada, dir. Aaron Peacock)

Tied for Silver: *666 (Canada, dir. Abby Falvo)

Tied for Bronze: #Bossbabe (Canada, dir. Kassy Gascho)

Tied for Bronze: Demon Box (Canada, dir. Sean Wainsteim)

Best Quebec Feature

Gold: We Are Zombies (Canada, dir. François Simard, Anouk Whissell, Yoann-Karl Whissell)

Silver: Les Chambres Rouges (Canada, dir. Pascal Plante)

Bronze: Richelieu (Canada, dir. Pier-Philippe Chevigny)

Best Quebec Short

Gold: Sacred Premonitions Of The Celestial Light (Canada, dir. Vic Caputo)

Silver: If (Canada, dir. Didier Charette)

Bronze: Beat It (Canada, dir. Thomas Lorber)

Additional jury awards:

Prix L’écran fantastique

Restore Point (Czech Republic, dir. Robert Hloz)

Prix Mon Premier Fantasia - Shorts

Poulain D’or: La Colline Aux Cailloux (Sweden/France dir. Marjolaine Perreten)

Poulain D’argent: Que Se Passe-T-Il Avec Le Ciel? (Spain, dir. Irene Iborra)

Poulain de bronze: Lost In The Laundry (Canada, dir. Salem Preusse)

Special Mention: Bedtime Story (Mexico/Russia, dir. Nadia Samarina).