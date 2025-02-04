Danish documentary festival CPH:DOX is partnering with Copenhagen’s Kunsthal Charlottenborg art institution on Human:Rights, an initiative aiming to improve awareness of human rights.

The three-year initiative will include an exhibition at the Kunsthal Charlottenborg venue; a thematic film programme; talks and debates; and an educational programme for schools.

The initiative has been created to ‘demonstrate to audiences that human rights and discussions about them remain crucial’, according to the festival. It cites a Nordic survey from December 2024, which showed that 53% of Danes could not name a specific human right.

“Through documentary films, art, conversation, and debate, CPH:DOX and Kunsthal Charlottenborg have both the credibility and the platform to communicate human rights through real people and lived experiences,” says Niklas Engstrom, CPH:DOX artistic director. “This collaboration ensures that the many nuances behind the legal articles come to light: that human rights are not only about protecting lives and freedom of speech or preventing torture, but also about the right to assembly, the right to equal treatment, and the right to education.”

The Kunsthal venue has been a central gathering point for several years at CPH:DOX, hosting screenings, industry discussions and social events.

Last year CPH:DOX presented a Human:Rights award for the first time, in collaboration with the Danish Institue for Human Rights. The award was won by Shiori Ito’s Black Box Diaries, which had its international premiere at the festival and has since been nominated for best documentary feature at the 2025 Oscars.

The CPH:DOX 2025 programme will be unveiled over the coming weeks, ahead of the full programme announcement on February 26. This year’s festival runs from March 19-30.