Levan Akin’s Crossing and Frida Kempff’s The Swedish Torpedo headed the winners at Sweden’s Guldbagge national film awards, presented in Stockholm on Monday, January 13.

Crossing won the best film award, presented to producer Mathilde Dedye – the second time Akin and Dedye have taken the top Guldbagge award, after And Then We Danced in 2020.

Akin received the best director prize, with the film also winning best cinematography for Lisabi Fridell, and best sound design for Anne Gry Friis Kristensen and Sigrid DPA Jensen.

Crossing opened the Panorama strand at last year’s Berlinale; the film follows an ageing Georgian woman who travels to Istanbul in search of her transgender niece.

The Swedish Torpedo found success in the craft categories, with four wins in best visual effects, costume design, set design and makeup. Set in summer 1939, the film follows a woman training to swim across the English Channel, despite the impending war in Europe.

Ernst De Geer’s comedy-drama The Hypnosis took three prizes: best actor for Herbert Nordrum and best supporting actor for David Fukamachi Regnfors, plus best screenplay for De Geer and Mads Stegger.

Filip Hammar and Fredrik Wikingsson’s documentary The Last Journey received the Guldbagge audience award; while an honorary prize was presented to Lasse Hallstrom, Swedish director of English-language titles including What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and Chocolat.

Guldbagge Awards 2025

Best film – Crossing

Best director – Levan Akin, Crossing

Best actress in a leading role – Bianca Kronlof, Heartbeat

Best actor in a leading role – Herbert Nordrum, The Hypnosis

Best actress in a supporting role – Eva Melander, Trouble

Best actor in a supporting role – David Fukamachi Regnfors, The Hypnosis

Best screenplay – Ernst De Geer, Mads Stegger, The Hypnosis

Best editing – Orvar Anklew, Kalle Lindberg, Avicii – I’m Tim

Best cinematography – Lisabi Fridell, Crossing

Best sound design – Anne Gry Friis Kristensen, Sigrid DPA Jensen, Crossing

Best original score – Lisa Montan, JerryMaya’s Detective Agency: The Lost Mascot

Best visual effects - Sami Haartemo, Mikko Lopponen, Teemu Pitkanen, Ville Patsi, Jacob Danell, The Swedish Torpedo

Best costume design – Eugen Tamberg, The Swedish Torpedo

Best set design – Elle Furudahl, The Swedish Torpedo

Best makeup – Kaire Hendrikson, The Swedish Torpedo

Best short film – The Building and Burning of a Refugee Camp, dir. Dennis Harvey

Best documentary film – The Last Journey, dirs. Filip Hammar, Fredrik Wikingsson

Award of honour – Lasse Hallstrom

Audience award – The Last Journey

Award for extraordinary contributions in films for children – Johanna Bergenstrahle

Guldpiga award – Loran Batti, G-21 Scenes from Gottsunda