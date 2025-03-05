Sony Pictures-owned Crunchyroll has scheduled the North American and international release dates of Japanese studio ufotable’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle, the first in Haruo Sotozaki’s trilogy that will conclude the anime franchise.

The feature will open on Imax and premium large screen formats on September 12 in North America, day-and-date with the UK, India, Spain, Turkey and a dozen other tertritories.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle arrives on August 14 in Malaysia, Singapore, and Pakistan; August 15 in Cambodia, Indonesia, and Vietnam; and August 20 in Philippines.

September 11 brings the film to dozens of territories including Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Italy, and Netherlands, as well as large parts of Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, and the Middle East. September 17 sees the release in France and Belgium and September 25 is the date for Germany and German-speaking Europe.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute worldwide, excluding Japan and select Asian territories. The film will be made available in Japanese with English subtitles, and dubbed.

Haruo Sotozaki’s adaptation based on the original story by Koyoharu Gotoge follows the ongoing adventures of Demon Slayer Corps Tanjiro Kamado as he is plunged into a fight against the demons in the Infinity Castle.

The 2020 Demon Slayer film Mugen Train holds the record as the highest-grossing Japanese anime movie of all time and the highest-grossing Japanese film at the global box office on more than $500m worldwide, and ranks as the second-highest grossing Japanese anime film in the US on just shy of $50m.