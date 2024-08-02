Deadpool & Wolverine will cross $300m at the North American box office on Friday (August 2) and will overtake Universal/Illumination’s Despicable Me 2 on $303m to rank as the second highest-grossing release of the year to date.

The Marvel Studios smash added $17.9m in the biggest R-rated non-preview Thursday of all time to reach $298.4m, overtaking the $282m achieved by Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune: Part Two earlier this year. The highest-grossing film at the North American box office remains Pixar’s Inside Out 2 on a daunting $618.8m.

Disney executives believe there is a chance the tentpole directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman could overtake the $324.6m final gross of Deadpool 2 on Friday. If not, it will certainly happen on Saturday.

Heading into the second weekend, the tentpole is closing in on the $1bn global box office milestone. After nine days of reported box office, Deadpool & Wolverine stands at $630.4m worldwide after Thursday’s $39.8m haul.

The film added $1.9m from international markets to stand at $332m. China is the top international market outside the US on $35.6m, then the UK on $32.6m, Mexico on $26.4m, Australia on $17.3m, and Germany on $13.5m.