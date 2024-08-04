Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine held on to top spot in its second weekend in North America as an estimated $97m boosted the running total to $395.6m and overtook The Passion Of The Christ on $371m to become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

Playing in 4,230 theatres, the summer smash starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman dropped 53% – a solid hold for a tentpole hailing from a typically front-loaded genre – and scored the eighth highest second weekend of all time, and the fifth second highest weekend of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine earned $8m on Imax and has grossed $34m in total.

Globally Deadpool & Wolverine kept $1bn in its sights as the running total reached $824.1m. It is one of four films including Inside Out 2, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes and The First Omen that have powered The Walt Disney Studios to become the first studio this year to cross $3bn globally and reach approximately $3.109bn.

Lee Isaac Chung’s Twisters landed in second place on $22.7m through Universal in North America and is delivering the kind of excellent supporting player box office alongside the Disney titans that will help the season overall. The Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones disaster movie has reached $195.6m after three weekends.

M Night Shyamalan’s Trap starring Josh Hartnett as a serial killer in a tight spot opened in fourth place on a modest $15.6m from 3,181 locations. Shyamalan’s last film Knock At The Cabin opened in February 2023 on $14.1m and finished on $35.4m.

Universal/Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 added $11.3m for fourth place as it crossed $300m in its fifth session and stands at $313.9m.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 rounded out the top five on $6.7m from 2,615 for $626.9m – by far the highest-grossing North American release of 2024 so far.

Sony’s new family comedy Harold And The Purple Crayon stumbled in its opening weekend, earning $6m to place sixth. Executives will hope the live-action release can shore up significant numbers with three to four weeks of school holidays remaining.

In seventh place Neon’s horror Longlegs from Osgood Perkins brought in a further $4.1m from 2,150 sites after a 39% drop in the fourth weekend to reach $66.9m and consolidate its status as the company’s biggest North American hit.

In its second session Sean Wang’s Sundance winner Didi added $440,000 to reach $728,000. The coming-of-age drama will expand into approximately 150 theatres in its third weekend.

Kneecap, Rich Peppiatt’s Irish Oscar submission and Sundance premiere, opened through Sony Pictures Classics on $492,409 from 703 screens.

All comparisons in this report are unadjusted.