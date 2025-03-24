Following its audience award won in Berlin, Eva Libertad’s Deaf added four more prizes at the 2025 Malaga Film Festival (March 14-23) including best Spanish film and the audience award.

Libertad’s debut follows the relationship between a deaf woman and her hearing boyfriend, which is put under strain by a new baby, and stars the director’s sister, Miriam Garlo, and Álvaro Cervantes. They both won Malaga’s acting prizes ex aequo alongside Ángela Cervantes for Fury and Mario Casas for Away, respectively.

Latido Films is handling international sales for Deaf, which has already sold to the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, and Italy, among others.

Best Latin American film was won by The Dog Thief, the first solo feature by Chilean-Bolivian director Vinko Tomičić, who previously co-directed Cockroach with Francisco Hevia.

The film premiered at Tribeca and follows an orphaned shoeshine boy from La Paz who steals the dog of his best client—a lonely tailor he sees as a father figure. Luxbox is handling international sales.

Another debut feature Fury by Gemma Blasco won best supporting actor for 2021 Screen Star of Tomorrow Àlex Monner, best editing and the previously mentioned best actress prize. Sold by Filmax, it follows a young actress who, after experiencing sexual assault at a New Year’s Eve party, processes her trauma through theatre.

The special jury prize went to The Exiles (formerly The Turtle), the second feature by Belén Funes, whose credits include A Thief’s Daughter. Funes also won best director and the best screenplay award alongside co-writer Marçal Cebrian. Sold internationally by Film Factory, The Exiles is a portrait of Andalusian immigrant working-class life in Catalonia.

Industry awards

Mafiz, the festival’s industry programme for work in progress projects Santiago Esteves’ The Reborn win the Málaga festival prize for best Spanish production. Produced by Spain’s Zabriskie Films and Argentina’s Le Tiro, it follows two estranged brothers who run a business helping people fake their deaths to cross the border under new identities.

The best Ibero-American work in progress award went to Carlos Sánchez Giraldo’s No Journey Without Return, produced by Peru’s Rima Rima Cine. The film, about a man who returns to the Amazon jungle to seek answers from his grandparents, is Giraldo’s first fiction feature.

A big winner was Carlos Saiz’s father-son road movie Lionel, which took home four prizes: Cine y Tele, Sideral, Yagán, and REC Festival awards.

After the Mafiz ceremony, it was announced that Panama will be the focus country in Málaga’s industry section next year.

Malaga 2025 official competition winners

Best Spanish film

Deaf

Dir: Eva Libertad

Best Latin American film

The Dog Thief

Dir: Vinko Tomičić

Special Jury Prize

The Exiles

Dir: Belén Funes

Best director

Belén Funes for The Exiles

Special Mention, Director

Celia Rico Clavellino for La buena letra

Sara Fantova for Jone, Batzuetan

Best actress (ex aequo)

Ángela Cervantes for Fury

Miriam Garlo for Deaf

Best actor (ex aequo)

Álvaro Cervantes for Deaf

Mario Casas for Away

Best supporting actress

María Elena Pérez for Dogs

Best supporting actor

Àlex Monner for Fury

Best screenplay

Belén Funes, Marçal Cebrián for The Exiles

Best original score

Felipe Raposo for Remnants of You

Best cinematography

Alván Prado for Sugar Island

Best editing

Didac Palou, Tomás López for Fury

Critics’ award

Away

Dir: Gerard Oms

Audience award

Deaf

Dir: Eva Libertad

Zonazine awards

Best Spanish Film

Esmorza amb mi

Dir: Iván Morales

Best Ibero-American Film

Olivia y las nubes

Dir: Tomás Pichardo

Best director

Matías Szulanski for Buenas Noches

Mafiz Awards - Málaga Work In Progress

Málaga festival prize (Spain)

The Reborn

Dir: Santiago Esteves

Málaga Festival Prize (Ibero-America)

No Journey Without Return (Peru)

Dir: Carlos Sánchez Giraldo