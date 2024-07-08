Worldwide box office July 5-7

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Despicable Me 4 (Universal) $148m $229.5m $73m $106.9m 74 2. Inside Out 2 (Disney) $108.3m $1.2bn $78.3m $683.1m 46 3. A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount) $42.1m $178.2m $21.1m $83.8m 68 4. A Place Called Silence (Maoyan) $39m $50.7m $39m $50.7m 1 5. Kalki 2898 AD (various) $18.4m $109.2m $16.7m $93.1m 42 6. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (Sony) $14.8m $360.2m $8.2m $182.8m 67 7. Le Comte de Monte-Cristo (Pathe) $8.7m $19.6m $8.7m $19.6m 1 8. MaXXXine (Universal) $7.8m $7.8m $1.1m $1.1m 12 9. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (various) $6.9m $24.7m $1.4m $2.5m 15 10. Escape (Independent) $4.2m $4.3m $4.2m $4.3m 1

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

Despicable Me storms to first as rollout continues

UPDATE: Universal animation Despicable Me 4 took the global box office crown with a confirmed $149.3m weekend, spurred on by $75m in North America and $74.3m internationally.

Its figures came from an expansion to 52 further markets, bringing it to 73 markets in total and a $230.9m cume. The new international markets made $61.9m – a figure in line with Despicable Me 3, above Minions: The Rise Of Gru and Despicable Me 2, and slightly behind Minions.

Mexico was the major international contributor to its result, launching across over 4,000 screens and bringing in $12.7m, despite 52 sites being impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

Eighteen of the markets recorded the biggest opening of the Despicable Me/Minions franchise, including Brazil ($5.7m), Spain ($5.6m), Netherlands, Poland and Indonesia on $2.6m each, Sweden ($1.9m), Vietnam ($1.6m), and India, where $1.0m topped the lifetime grosses of Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me.

It performed well in holdover markets including Australia, where box office increased 9% and brought in $3.9m for a $16.2m running total after three sessions that has passed the total of the first Despicable Me film. In Chile, Despicable Me 4 is holding off Inside Out 2 for the number one spot and has passed the totals of the second and third Despicable Me titles. It added $1.7m for $5.4m after two weekends.

The film also took $9.6m from 655 Imax screens across 50 markets, of which an $8.3m majority was from North America at $20,500-per-screen.

The numbers set it up well for a big weekend next time out, when it opens in France, Germany, China and UK-Ireland.

Inside Out tops $1.2bn

Despite losing the global number one spot, Inside Out 2 continued its excellent performance, adding $30m in the US and $78.3m internationally for a $108.3m global total.

Its international figure was the highest of the weekend, where it fell just 31% overall, including a four percent uptick in Australia, remaining level in France, and small drops in Germany (seven percent), Korea (11%), UK-Ireland (21%) and China (23%).

The Disney-Pixar sequel has $1.2m globally, and passed the total of Minions ($1.16m) this weekend to become the fifth-highest-grossing animated release of all time. It is the highest-grossing film of 2024 to date, and only title to cross $1bn, with Japan still to open on August 1.

Every Place now Quiet

UPDATE: All markets have now opened Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One, which brought in an additional $42.1m around the world to hit $178.2m on its second weekend. It started in number three in Chile ($433,000) and Argentina ($485,000) and four in South Africa ($285,000), all the biggest opening of the franchise and all including previews.

Mexico led the holdovers with $2.4m for an $9.0m total; while UK-Ireland was among the better-performing sites, dropping 34% with $2.1m taking it to $7.8m. All numbers were confirmed by Paramount on Monday.

Silent Place starts well in China

Similarly-named but not connected to A Quiet Place, Sam Quah’s Chinese crime drama A Placed Called Silence opened to a strong $39m in China this weekend, and has $50.7m including previews – enough for fourth place in the global chart.

Its takings included $2.3m from Imax venues, according to box office tracker Maoyan. A Place Called Silence is a Mandarin-language story about the masked killer targeting the students of a girls’ high school. It is a remake of Quah’s own film of the same name that debuted at Busan film festival in 2022, with a different cast for this new version.

Asian cinema also took fifth place in the global chart through Indian blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, released by multiple distributors worldwide. Nag Ashwin’s film, a superhero title based on Hindu mythology, added $16.7m from 42 international locations, and has $109.2m in total, of which $93.1m is international.

MaXXXine’s first scream

UPDATE: Ti West’s MaXXXine started in its first 10 markets, with UK-Ireland the top international performer at a confirmed $492,000 – the biggest opening for a West film, above X and more than double that of Pearl. That formed the major part of its $1.1m international total, with Mexico, Germany and Poland among other territories to start the film; while its $6.7m US opening through A24 contributed most of its $7.8m global figure.

A Universal stablemate of MaXXXine for many international territories, The Bikeriders added four further markets including Australia with a confirmed $665,000, and has reached $29.6m in total worldwide, $19.3m of which comes from North America.