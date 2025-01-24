Ham Tran’s Devil’s Diner is set to become the first Vietnamese drama series to premiere globally on Netflix, marking a significant milestone for the country on the international stage.

The streaming giant will launch the entire first season of the supernatural horror series, comprising six 30-minute episodes, to more than 190 countries from January 26.

Tran is a Vietnamese-American writer, director and editor whose debut feature Journey From The Fall and family sci-fi film Maika: The Girl From Another Galaxy premiered at Sundance in 2006 and 2022 respectively.

Set in modern-day Vietnam, the series follows the owner of a mysterious diner who entices his customers with a delicious meal and grants their deepest wishes for a price. Through the five mortal sins in Buddhist teachings (greed, anger, delusion, pride and suspicion), each episode unravels the secrets the customers who are willing to sacrifice everything to protect and explores the price of ambition, redemption, and the hidden desires of the human heart.

It is billed as Hannibal meets Chef’s Table, with a Twilight Zone twist. The final episode is about Karma and the consequences of committing these sins, setting the stage for future seasons.

“Devil’s Diner is a deeply personal and ambitious project for me,” said director Tran. “Through this series, we’re not only telling uniquely Vietnamese stories but also universal tales of human longing and the choices we make when faced with impossible dilemmas.”

It is produced by A Zero House, East Films (co-founded by Tran) and Kontribute, with an ensemble cast that mixes Vietnam’s celebrated actors with emerging stars, including Lê Quốc Nam, Nguyễn Kiều Trinh, Võ Điền Gia Huy and Lan Thy.