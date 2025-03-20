Disney CEO Bob Iger told a shareholders’ meeting on Thursday morning that Pixar is in development on Coco 2, the sequel to the 2017 Oscar-winning animation.

The feature will reunite director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina with Mark Nielsen (Inside Out 2, Toy Story 4) producing.

“While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humour, heart and adventure,” Iger told shareholders. “And we can’t wait to share more soon.”

Coco earned $814m at the worldwide box office and featured the voice talent of Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Alanna Ubach.

It told the story of a 12-year-old aspiring musician in a community where music is banned who ventures to the Land of the Dead to unlock the story behind his family history.

The film also won the Academy Award for best original song Remember Me.