Contrary to expectations at other media companies in the United States, Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger is not expecting his company to be active in the mergers and acquisitions arena under Donald Trump’s second term in the White House, although he will remain opportunistic.

“In a way we’ve already consolidated,” Iger told analysts on fourth quarter and full year earnings call on Thursday. “We don’t really need more assets right now, either from a distribution or a content perspective, to thrive in a disrupted media world.”

Iger had earlier referred to the company’s acquisition in late 2017 of the entertainment assets of 20th Century Fox, a $71bn deal that brought properties like Avatar, many television series that were among the company’s 60-strong Emmys haul in September, and ultimately ownership of Hulu.

Iger said Disney was looking through the lens of streaming at the time of the acquisition, adding: “We knew we needed not only more contact but more distribution.

Buoyed by the day’s fourth quarter and full year earnings call and an optimistic guidance on the next three years, Iger said the company had pulled through a period of challenges and was well positioned for growth.

The executive came out of retirement to take the reins in late 2022 following the ill-fated tenure of Bob Chapek. His successor is expected to be announced in early 2026.