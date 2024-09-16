FX’s Shogun and The Bear dominated the 76th Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday night with 18 and 11 wins apiece, despite an upset in the comedy series category where HBO/Max’s Hacks was the surprise winner.

Shogun was named best dramatic series and took home both lead acting wins for Hiroyuku Sanada and Anna Sawai, who became the first actress of Asian descent to win the category.

Although comedy series favourite The Bear ceded its crown towards the climax of the show at Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE, it garnered a best lead comedy actor win for Jeremy Allen White, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colón-Zayasc swept the supporting categories.

Jean Smart won best lead comedy actress for HBO/Max’s Hacks in another prestige win for the show, which won three on the night.

Netflix’s UK hit Baby Reindeer came third in the pecking order with six wins, including best limited or anthology series or movie, best lead actor for Richard Gadd and best supporting actress to Jessica Gunning for portraying his on-screen nemesis. Gadd won three Emmys on the night, including writing and executive producer.

Jodie Foster earned best lead actress in a limited or anthology series of movie for HBO/Max’s Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country.

Shogun and The Bear started the night as the two most-nominated shows on 25 and 23 nods apiece, followed by Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building with 21. HBO/Max’s True Detective: Night Country earned 19 nods, and Baby Reindeer 11.

Winners appear in bold below:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO / Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO / Max)

Hacks (HBO / Max)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons In Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO / Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age (HBO / Max)

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Anna Sawai, Shogun (FX)

Imelda Staunton, The Crown (Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack (Apple TV+)

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Walton Goggins, Fallout (Prime Video)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Hiroyuku Sanada, Shogun (FX)

Dominic West, The Crown (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edibiri, The Bear (FX)

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Maya Rudolph, Loot (Apple TV+)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO / Max)

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO / Max)

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO / Max)

Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Juno Temple, Fargo (FX)

Sofia Vergara, Griselda (Netflix)

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Jon Hamm, Fargo (FX)

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix).

Supporting actress in a drama series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age (HBO / Max)

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Greta Lee, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville, The Crown (Netflix)

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun (FX)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira, Shogun (FX)

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce,The Crown (Netflix)

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (FX)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO/Max)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear (FX)

Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO / Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX)

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Supporting actress in a limited series or anthology movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley (Netflix)

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge (Hulu)

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO / Max)

Supporting actor in a limited series or anthology movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Robert Downey, Jr., The Sympathizer (HBO / Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

John Hawke, True Detective: Night Country (HBO / Max)

Lamorne Morris, Fargo (FX)

Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX).

Oustanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Noah Hawley, Fargo (FX)

Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Millicent Shelton, Lessons In Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Steven Zaillian, Ripley (Netflix)



Issa López, True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

Oustanding directing for a drama series

Stephen Daldry, ’Sleep, Dearie Sleep’, The Crown (Netflix)

Mimi Leder, ‘The Overview Effect’, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Hiro Murai, ’First Date’, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Frederick E.O. Toye, ‘Crimson Sky’, Shogun (FX)

Saul Metzstein, ‘Strange Games’, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty (HBO / Max)

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Randall Einhorn, ‘Party’, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Christopher Storer, ‘Fishes’, The Bear (FX)

Ramy Youssef, ‘Honeydew’, The Bear (FX)

Guy Ritchie, ‘Refined Aggression’, The Gentlemen (Netflix)

Lucia Aniello, ‘Bulletproof’, Hacks (HBO / Max)

Mart Lou Belli, ‘I’m The Pappy’, The Ms. Pat Show (BET)

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare, ‘Ritz’, The Crown (Netflix)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner, ‘The End’, Fallout (Prime Video)

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover, ‘First Date’, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks, ‘Anjin’, Shogun (FX)

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente, ‘Crimson Sky’, Shogun (FX)

Will Smith, ‘Negotiating With Tigers’, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, ‘Career Day’, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Christopher Storer, ‘Fishes’, The Bear (FX)

Meredith Scardino, Orlando’, Girls5eva (Netflix)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, ’ Bulletproof’, Hacks (HBO / Max)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good’, The Other Two (HBO / Max)

Jack Bender, Zach Dunn, ‘Pride Parade’, What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie