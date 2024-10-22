Marvel Studios’ Blade reboot to star Mahershala Ali has been removed the calendar and its November 7 2025 release date is now occupied by Twentieth Century Studios’ Predator: Badlands.

Disney also scheduled three untitled Marvel tentpoles for 2028 and will release them on February 18, May 5, and November 10.

Blade has had a tumultuous ride of late. The vampire action thriller had been in pre-production in the first half of 2023 when it became the first film to be impacted by last year’s Hollywood strikes.

Yann Demange exited as director after he had replaced Bassam Tariq. Ali and Mia Goth are on board and it is understood Marvel Studios will continue to work on the screenplay before the process resumes. Wesley Snipes starred in New Lines’ original back in 1998.

Predator: Badlands is being directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who has helmed the 2022 Predator franchise instalment Prey, as well as TV shows like Black Mirror and The Boys. Plot details on the sci-fi adventure series remain under wraps.