Disney’s Star Wars series Andor has resumed filming on its second season at London’s Pinewood Studios.

The series began filming in November 2022 but was shut down in July 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike action. It reportedly had just two weeks of filming left.

Disney+ recently confirmed that the second series will not be premiering in 2024, as originally scheduled, and has been delayed until 2025.

Created by Tony Gilroy, Andor is a prequel to the 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One and follows the character of Cassian Andor on his journey to becoming a rebel hero. It stars Diego Luna in the titular role alongside Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.

The first series premiered on Disney+ in September 2022 and went on to be nominated for eight Emmys and three Bafta TV awards.