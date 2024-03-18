Worldwide box office March 15-17

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros)

$80.3m $495m $51.2m $289.4m 74 2. Kung Fu Panda 4 (Universal)

$69.9m $176.5m $39.7m $68.8m 57 3. The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon (various)

$10.9m $73.9m $10.9m $73.9m 1 4. Imaginary (Lionsgate)

$9.6m $27.4m $4m $8.3m 47 5. Exhuma (various)

$7.8m $66.3m $7.8m $66.2m 8 6. Arthur The King (various)

$7.6m $7.6m $59,000 $59,000 4 7. Remember Me (various)

$6.5m $7.2m $6.5m $7.2m 1 8. Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount)

$5.2m $169.2m $2.9m $75.8m 52 9. I Miss You (various)

$4.7m $23.4m $4.7m $23.4m 1 10. One Life (various)

$3.6m $35.1m $1.9m $33.4m 17

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Dune: Part Two’ cruises past first film’s total

Warner Bros and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two stayed top of the worldwide box office for the third weekend in a row, resisting the challenge of a steadily widening Kung Fu Panda 4.

The Denis Villeneuve film dropped by 37% in North America, delivering an estimated $29.1m there. For international, the film fell 40% in holdover markets (and 37% excluding China) with weekend takings of $51.2m. That number includes one new opening, Japan, where Dune: Part Two began with an estimated $1.7m including previews – 22% ahead of the opening for the first Dune.

Cumulative totals are $205.3m in North America, $289.4m for international, and $494.7m worldwide. That means that Part Two has already breezed past the first Dune, which reached $433.8m in 2021.

Imax remains a significant part of the picture, with $104m worldwide on the format – 21% of the film’s total. Dune: Part Two is only the 15th film to achieve $100m on Imax, and it’s the seventh-fastest to reach that milestone.

In cumulative totals, China – where the film is distributed by Legendary East – leads the international pack with $36.1m, ahead of UK/Ireland ($32.8m). Germany ($25.0m) has just edged ahead of France ($24.9m), with Australia ($15.6m) remaining in fifth place.

Next come South Korea ($13.7m), Spain ($9.8m), Italy ($9.1m), Mexico ($9.0m), Poland ($7.7m), Netherlands ($6.9m) and Taiwan ($5.6m).

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ boosted by new openings

Universal’s release of DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4 expanded in its second weekend of play, adding 14 new markets including major territories Mexico and Germany.

The martial-arts-themed adventure grossed an estimated $30.0m in North America, falling 48% but holding onto the domestic top spot.

For international, Kung Fu Panda 4 grossed an estimated $39.6m across 56 territories (declining 45% in holdover markets).

Totals to date are $107.7m in North America, $68.8m for the steadily expanding international market, and $176.5m worldwide.

Mexico proved the hero market at the weekend, with a sensational four-day estimated $13.6m, and a 71% market share. It’s the biggest launch for a DreamWorks Animation film in Mexico, in both box office and admissions, and the seventh-biggest animation opening of all time, including previews.

Germany opened with an estimated $4.2m, performing in line with the first Kung Fu Panda, and more than double Kung Fu Panda 3, excluding previews.

Peru opened with a strong estimated $1.7m, and a 76% market share, while Central America delivered an estimated $1.6m.

Among international holdover markets, Spain leads with $5.1m, ahead of Vietnam ($3.7m), Poland ($3.1m) and Argentina ($2.6m).

Many major markets have yet to release Kung Fu Panda 4, as the film takes advantage of local holidays including Easter. This coming weekend sees the film land in Brazil, Italy and China, with France, Australia and UK/Ireland a week later, and then South Korea on April 10.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is already playing previews in China, where it has grossed $8.8m so far (not included in the box office totals reported here). China delivered $154.3m on 2016’s Kung Fu Panda 3 – the film’s top market, beating North America ($143.5m). The fourth Kung Fu Panda will need a strong result in China if it’s to match its predecessor’s worldwide total ($521.1m).

The first two films were even stronger at the box office: Kung Fu Panda reached $632.1m worldwide in 2008, and Kung Fu Panda 2 grossed $665.7m in 2011.

‘One Life’ enters worldwide top 10 chart

The North American release of One Life by Bleecker Street Media has helped push the film into the Comscore worldwide chart for the first time. James Hawes’ biographical drama debuted there with an estimated $1.7m from 983 cinemas.

One Life – which unfolds in two timelines, and tells the story of how the UK’s Nicholas Winton helped save more than 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia on the eve of the Second World War – also played in 16 international markets at the weekend, grossing an estimated $1.8m.

Although One Life has now virtually reached the end of its run in home market UK and Ireland (grossing $12.7m), it’s continuing to enjoy success in other territories. For example, it grossed $7.8m after 19 days in France (to March 10), and that number will now be higher.

International total for One Life is $33.4m to date, and worldwide it’s $35.1m.

Anthony Hopkins stars as Winton later in life, and Johnny Flynn stars in the earlier timeline. In UK and Ireland, One Life will have resonated with older audiences who recall Winton’s impactful appearances on TV show That’s Life in 1988, where he was reunited with those he had helped save – as depicted in the film. One Life’s success in other markets illustrate its appeal to audiences that have no existing familiarity with Winton.

Also entering this week’s top 10 chart is Lionsgate’s release of Arthur The King, which has debuted with an estimated $7.5m from 3,003 cinemas in North America, plus $59,000 in three early international markets. Simon Cellan Jones’ film is adapted from Mikael Landford’s 2016 non-fiction book Arthur – The Dog Who Crossed The Jungle To Find A Home. Mark Wahlberg stars as a mountain climber who adopts a stray dog when leading a team competing in an endurance race through the Dominican Republic.