Los Angeles-based Hirsch Giovanni Entertainment has set a mid-2024 production start in New Mexico for writer-director Andrew Hunt’s Deadmen, which will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market (EFM).

Set in an America where the population has been decimated by a zombie apocalypse, the film centres on a former cattle herder now employed to capture the undead to harvest a cancer-curing fungus in their brains. Casting is currently underway.

Deadmen is Hunt’s follow-up to his 2022 Guy Pearce psychological thriller The Infernal Machine.

Hirsch Giovanni developed Deadmen with Hunt and is producing with UK-based Lionel Hicks, who will be at the EFM to discuss the project. Richard S Guardian is overseeing sales on the film. Hicks was a producer of The Infernal Machine and Guardian was an executive producer.