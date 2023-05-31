Patrick Wachsberger’s Picture Perfect Federation, Little Ray Media, and Temple Hill Entertainment have reported brisk international sales in Cannes on Charlie Harper starring Emilia Jones following her breakout role in the Oscar-winner Coda.

Cannes sales veteran Wachsberger, who produced Coda, closed a raft of deals on the Croisette led by France (SND), Germany/Austria (Tobis), Latin America (Sun), Scandinavia (Sf Studios), and Middle East (Front Row).

Rights have also gone in Australia/New Zealand (Roadshow), Japan (Kinoshita), Benelux (The Searchers), Spain (Tripictures), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo), Eastern Europe (Unicorn), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Greece (Odeon), Baltics (ACME), Israel (Forum Film), and South Africa (Empire).

Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, FX’s Pistol) will star opposite Jones in the tale of an ambitious young chef and her brilliant partner who encounter challenges as they try to build a life together in a new city. While the couple appear compatible in many ways, the film asks, it is enough?

Tom Dean and Mac Eldridge will direct from a screenplay by Dean. Picture Perfect Federation’s Wachsberger and Ashley Stern will produce alongside Little Ray Media’s Mallory Edens, and Temple Hill Entertainment’s Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen. Temple Hill Entertainment’s Laura Quicksilver is executive producer.

Charlie Harper reunites Wachsberger with Temple Hill Entertainment following their partnership on the Twilight franchise.

UTA Independent Film Group jointly represents domestic rights.