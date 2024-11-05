Emilia Pérez and The Room Next Door have emerged as the front-runners for the European Film Awards 2024, with four nominations apiece.
The nominations for the main categories of this year’s awards, which take place on December 7 in Lucerne, were announced this morning by the European Film Academy.
Scroll down for full list of nominations
Fifteen features compete for the best European film prize, up from five last year. This follows recent rule change which means that films shortlisted for the best documentary and animation categories can also compete in the section.
Emilia Pérez is nominated in the best European film category as well as in the director and screenwriter categories for Jacques Audiard, and best actress category for Karla Sofía Gascón.
The Room Next Door also competes in the best European film category plus best director and screenwriter for Pedro Almodóvar, and best actress for Tilda Swinton.
Meanwhile, The Seed Of The Sacred Fig has scored three nominations: best film, as well as best director and screenwriter for Mohammad Rasoulof.
The Girl With The Needle also has three nods: it has two in the best actress category for Trine Dyrholm and Vic Carmen Sonne, and one in the screenwriter category for Magnus von Horn and Line Langebek.
Emilia Perez, The Room Next Door, The Seed Of The Sacred Fig and The Girl With The Needle all premiered in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival.
Rounding out the feature films within the main European Film section is Italian director Maura Delpero’s Vermiglio, which won the Silver Lion in Competition at Venice Film Festival.
Other feature films with multiple nominations include Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, Maura Delpero’s Vermiglio, Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel’s Armand and Andrea Arnold’s Bird. Each has two nominations apiece.
European Film Award nominations 2024
European Film:
Bye Bye Tiberias (Fr-Bel- Pal-Qatar) – documentary film
Dir: Lina Soualem
Dahomey (Fr-Senegal) – documentary film
Dir: Mati Diop
Emilia Pérez (Fr) – feature film
Dir: Jacques Audiard
Flow (Lat-Fr- Belg) – animated feature film
Dir: Gints Zilbalodis
In Limbo (Pol) – documentary film
Dir: Alina Maksimenko
Living Large (Cz-Fr-Slov) – animated feature film
Dir: Kristina Dufková
No Other Land (Pal-Nor) – documentary film
Dir: Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra & Hamdan Ballal
Savages (Switz-Fr-Bel) – animated feature film
Dir: Claude Barras
Soundtrack To A Coup D’etat (Fr- Bel-Neth) – documentary film
Dir: Johan Grimonprez
Sultana’s Dream (Sp- Ger-India) – animated feature film
Dir: Isabel Herguera
The Room Next Door (Sp) – feature film
Dir: Pedro Almodóvar
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Ger-Fr) – feature film
Dir: Mohammad Rasoulof
The Substance (UK-US- Fr) – feature film
Dir: Coralie Fargeat
They Shot The Piano Player (Sp-Fr-Neth- Port-Peru) – animated feature film
Dir: Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal
Vermiglio (It-Fr-Bel) – feature film
Dir: Maura Delpero
European Documentary:
Bye Bye Tiberias
Dir: Lina Soualem
Dahomey
Dir: Mati Diop
In Limbo
Dir: Alina Maksimenko
No Other Land
Dir: Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra & Hamdan Ballal
Soundtrack To A Coup D’etat
Dir: Johan Grimonprez, produced by Daan Milius & Rémi Grellety
European Director:
Andrea Arnold for Bird
Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez
Pedro Almodóvar for The Room Next Door
Mohammad Rasoulof for The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
Maura Delpero for Vermiglio
European Actress:
Renate Reinsve in Armand
Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez
Trine Dyrholm in The Girl With The Needle
Vic Carmen Sonne in The Girl With The Needle
Tilda Swinton in The Room Next Door
European Actor:
Franz Rogowski in Bird
Ralph Fiennes in Conclave
Lars Eidinger in Dying
Daniel Craig in Queer
Abou Sangare in Souleymane’s Story
European Screenwriter:
Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez
Magnus von Horn & Line Langebek for The Girl With The Needle
Pedro Almodóvar for The Room Next Door
Mohammad Rasoulof for The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
Coralie Fargeat for The Substance
European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:
Armand (Nor-Neth-Ger-Swe)
Dir: Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel
Hoard (UK)
Dir: Luna Carmoon
Kneecap (Ire-UK)
Dir: Rich Peppiatt
Santosh (UK-Ger)
Dir: Sandhya Suri
The New Year That Never Came (Anul Nou Care N-A Fost) (Rom-Ser)
Directed and produced by Bogdan Mureșanu
Toxic (Akiplėša) (Lith)
Dir: Saulė Bliuvaitė
European Young Audience Award:
Lars Is Lol (Nor-Den)
Dir: Eirik Sæter Stordahl
The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin (Nor)
Dir: Benjamin Ree
Winners (Ger)
Dir: Soleen Yusef
No comments yet