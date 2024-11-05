Emilia Pérez and The Room Next Door have emerged as the front-runners for the European Film Awards 2024, with four nominations apiece.

The nominations for the main categories of this year’s awards, which take place on December 7 in Lucerne, were announced this morning by the European Film Academy.

Fifteen features compete for the best European film prize, up from five last year. This follows recent rule change which means that films shortlisted for the best documentary and animation categories can also compete in the section.

Emilia Pérez is nominated in the best European film category as well as in the director and screenwriter categories for Jacques Audiard, and best actress category for Karla Sofía Gascón.

The Room Next Door also competes in the best European film category plus best director and screenwriter for Pedro Almodóvar, and best actress for Tilda Swinton.

Meanwhile, The Seed Of The Sacred Fig has scored three nominations: best film, as well as best director and screenwriter for Mohammad Rasoulof.

The Girl With The Needle also has three nods: it has two in the best actress category for Trine Dyrholm and Vic Carmen Sonne, and one in the screenwriter category for Magnus von Horn and Line Langebek.

Emilia Perez, The Room Next Door, The Seed Of The Sacred Fig and The Girl With The Needle all premiered in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

Rounding out the feature films within the main European Film section is Italian director Maura Delpero’s Vermiglio, which won the Silver Lion in Competition at Venice Film Festival.

Other feature films with multiple nominations include Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, Maura Delpero’s Vermiglio, Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel’s Armand and Andrea Arnold’s Bird. Each has two nominations apiece.

European Film Award nominations 2024

European Film:

Bye Bye Tiberias (Fr-Bel- Pal-Qatar) – documentary film

Dir: Lina Soualem

Dahomey (Fr-Senegal) – documentary film

Dir: Mati Diop

Emilia Pérez (Fr) – feature film

Dir: Jacques Audiard

Flow (Lat-Fr- Belg) – animated feature film

Dir: Gints Zilbalodis

In Limbo (Pol) – documentary film

Dir: Alina Maksimenko

Living Large (Cz-Fr-Slov) – animated feature film

Dir: Kristina Dufková

No Other Land (Pal-Nor) – documentary film

Dir: Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra & Hamdan Ballal

Savages (Switz-Fr-Bel) – animated feature film

Dir: Claude Barras

Soundtrack To A Coup D’etat (Fr- Bel-Neth) – documentary film

Dir: Johan Grimonprez

Sultana’s Dream (Sp- Ger-India) – animated feature film

Dir: Isabel Herguera

The Room Next Door (Sp) – feature film

Dir: Pedro Almodóvar

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Ger-Fr) – feature film

Dir: Mohammad Rasoulof

The Substance (UK-US- Fr) – feature film

Dir: Coralie Fargeat

They Shot The Piano Player (Sp-Fr-Neth- Port-Peru) – animated feature film

Dir: Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal

Vermiglio (It-Fr-Bel) – feature film

Dir: Maura Delpero

European Documentary:

Bye Bye Tiberias

Dir: Lina Soualem

Dahomey

Dir: Mati Diop

In Limbo

Dir: Alina Maksimenko

No Other Land

Dir: Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra & Hamdan Ballal

Soundtrack To A Coup D’etat

Dir: Johan Grimonprez, produced by Daan Milius & Rémi Grellety

European Director:

Andrea Arnold for Bird

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez

Pedro Almodóvar for The Room Next Door

Mohammad Rasoulof for The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Maura Delpero for Vermiglio

European Actress:

Renate Reinsve in Armand

Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez

Trine Dyrholm in The Girl With The Needle

Vic Carmen Sonne in The Girl With The Needle

Tilda Swinton in The Room Next Door

European Actor:

Franz Rogowski in Bird

Ralph Fiennes in Conclave

Lars Eidinger in Dying

Daniel Craig in Queer

Abou Sangare in Souleymane’s Story

European Screenwriter:

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez

Magnus von Horn & Line Langebek for The Girl With The Needle

Pedro Almodóvar for The Room Next Door

Mohammad Rasoulof for The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Coralie Fargeat for The Substance

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:

Armand (Nor-Neth-Ger-Swe)

Dir: Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel

Hoard (UK)

Dir: Luna Carmoon

Kneecap (Ire-UK)

Dir: Rich Peppiatt

Santosh (UK-Ger)

Dir: Sandhya Suri

The New Year That Never Came (Anul Nou Care N-A Fost) (Rom-Ser)

Directed and produced by Bogdan Mureșanu

Toxic (Akiplėša) (Lith)

Dir: Saulė Bliuvaitė

European Young Audience Award:

Lars Is Lol (Nor-Den)

Dir: Eirik Sæter Stordahl

The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin (Nor)

Dir: Benjamin Ree

Winners (Ger)

Dir: Soleen Yusef