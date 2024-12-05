Emily Blunt says “there’s stuff churning around” regarding a sequel to 2006 comedy The Devil Wears Prada, but that she doesn’t know if she can confirm that it is happening.

Blunt was speaking at an in conversation event on the opening day of Saudi Arabia’s fourth Red Sea International Film Festival.

“There’s rumblings, there’s stuff churning around,” said Blunt. “I don’t know if I can confirm anything completely. But we would all be pretty delighted to work together again.”

Emily Blunt addresses rumours of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel at #RedSeaIFF24



“There’s stuff churning around but I don’t know if I can confirm anything” pic.twitter.com/wsjnuHBSwR — Screen International (@Screendaily) December 5, 2024

It was reported earlier this year that Disney is developing a sequel to David Frankel’s film. That title was adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s novel by Aline Brosh McKenna, who is reportedly in talks to return for the sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada made over $320m at the global box office, with Meryl Streep winning the best actress in a comedy Golden Globe for playing waspish magazine editor Miranda Priestly. Blunt was nominated for the best supporting actress Bafta for playing overworked assistant Emily.

Blunt also fielded question from a young audience member, who directly asked “when is Jungle Cruise 2 coming out?”

“I need you to put in a phone call to Bob Iger at Disney Studios,” joked Blunt. “I’m going to get you his direct cell.”

“We would love to do another one,” continued the actress. “It would be so cool. We’re working on it, just for you.”

Blunt starred in 2021 adventure comedy Jungle Cruise opposite Dwayne Johnson. In Red Sea, she talked up another film she has shot with the actor – Benny Safdie’s upcoming The Smashing Machine, about the life and challenges of mixed-martial arts and UFC fighter Mark Kerr.

“I can’t wait for you to see it,” said Blunt about the film, which is expected to launch next year. “Dwayne has never been allowed to ‘disappear’ – and he is unrecognisable in this, and it’s an incredibly intense film.

“And someone like [writer-director] Benny Safdie, who is so positive and effervescent as a person – it allowed us to sail through the struggles.”

Blunt discussed multiple hit films from her career of over 20 years, including Edge Of Tomorrow, Sicario and Mary Poppins Returns.

“I don’t know if I want to direct one day, but I am producing more,” said the actress of future plans. “I’m happy to rewrite a scene, I don’t want to write an entire script.”

UK actress Blunt received her first Oscar nomination earlier this year, for best supporting actress for her role as Kitty Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s hit Oppenheimer.

She has been nominated for four Bafta film awards, for supporting actress for The Devil Wears Prada and Oppenheimer in 2007 and 2024 respectively; for leading actress for The Girl On The Train in 2017; and the Rising Star award in 2004.

She was also named a Screen Star of Tomorrow in the initiative’s inaugural edition in 2004.