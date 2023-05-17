Shaked Berenson’s production and distribution company Entertainment Squad has acquired Christopher Fox’s dramatic thriller Rub and is launching international sales on the Croisette this week.

Micah Spayer portrays Neal, a lonely everyman who is bullied at work and unlucky in love. At the suggestion of a co-worker he decides to go to a massage parlour which changes his life.

Jennifer Figuereo (Lola) plays a sex-worker who forms an unlikely bond with Neal. Westley Barrington Artope (The Get Down) and PJ Landers (Kingpin) round out the key cast.

Fox’s Stupid Ears Films produced Rub in conjunction with Cellar Door Films, and Charlie Comparetto and Antoine Allen served as executive producers.

“Rub is a film for anyone who’s struggled with feeling like an outsider,” saud Fox, who directed the feature from his screenplay. “Writing the script in 2020 and coming out of the pandemic, mental health has been an issue across all walks of society and I wanted to tell a different kind of love story.

”The film was a personal journey from creation to completion. I’m truly excited about our partnership with Shaked and Entertainment Squad to share this film with audiences across the globe.”

“By exploring incel culture and behaviour and the realities of sex work, Fox’s Rub ultimately promotes empathy and understanding toward this stigmatised group,” said Entertainment Squad CEO Berenson.

Entertainment Squad plans a release in English-speaking territories later this year.

The company recently released Tribeca Audience Award-winner Cherry, a coming-of-age dramedy about a young-woman struggling with the decision to terminate her unplanned pregnancy; and released Lili Taylor’s mental-health comedy drama Paper Spiders.