The European Film Awards has selected Athens as the host city for its 2027 ceremony.

Athens will mark the first time the event has been held in Southeastern Europe. The 39th European Film Awards 2027 will take place in the city’s Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

The European Film Awards are held every second year in Berlin and travel throughout Europe in the other years. Last year it was held in Lucerne, Switzerland. The next European Film Awards is due to take place in Berlin in January 2026, moving forward from its traditional December slot.

Media partner ERT, the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation, supported by the European Broadcasting Union, will air the show live in Greece and throughout Europe and enable European partners to livestream the event simultaneously.

The Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Centre (HFAC) - Creative Greece will organise a year of promotion of Greek and European cinema in the 12 months prior to the award ceremony.