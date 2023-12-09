The European Film Awards is taking place in Berlin tonight (December 9), and Screen will be revealing the winners live from the ceremony, kicking off at 19:30 CET.
German actor Britta Steffenhagen is hosting the awards, which will take place at the Arena Berlin.
Screen will be live-streaming the ceremony below, or you can refresh the page and scroll down to read the winners as they are announced.
Three of the best European film nominees world premiered at Cannes. Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall – on something of a winning streak recently, having won the Bifa for best international independent film last weekend and best international feature and screenplay at the Gothams – has been nominated alongside Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, which won the Grand Prix and Fipresci prize at Cannes. Aki Kaurismäki’s gentle tragicomedy Fallen Leaves, which picked up Cannes jury prize and topped Screen’s jury grid at the festival, is also nominated.
They compete against two immigration dramas that launched at Venice: European Film Academy president Agnieszka Holland’s Green Border, which won the special jury prize at the festival, and Matteo Garrone’s Me Captain (Io Capitano), which earned Garrone the best director Silver Lion and the best new actor prize for the film’s leading actor Seydou Sarr.
German actress Sandra Huller is nominated twice in the best actress category for her performances in The Zone Of Interest and Anatomy Of A Fall.
The nominations are based on the votes of 4,600 members of the European Film Academy who watched the films included in the annual academy selection. The academy represents 52 member countries – including non-European members Israel and Palestine.
This year’s European Lifetime Achievement award will go to UK actor Vanessa Redgrave; Spanish director Isabel Coixet will be awarded the European Achievement in World Cinema award and Lithuanian-based producer Uljana Kim will be honoured with the Eurimages Co-Production Award. The honorary award of the academy president and board will be given to Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr.
Turkish businesswoman Güler Sabancı is being honoured with this year’s sustainability award.
The craft awards were announced in November, including two wins apiece for Nikolaj Arcel’s The Promised Land and J. A. Bayona’s Society Of The Snow.
European Film Awards 2023 nominations
Winners in bold
European discovery – prix FIPRESCI
- 20,000 Species Of Bees (Sp) dir. Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
- How To Have Sex (UK-Greece) dir. Molly Manning Walker
- La Palisiada (Ukr) dir. Philip Sotnychenko
- Safe Place (Cro-Slov) dir. Juraj Lerotić
- The Quiet Migration (Den) dir. Malene Choi
- Vincent Must Die (Fr-Bel) dir. Stéphan Castang
European documentary
- Apolonia, Apolonia (Den-Pol) dir. Lea Glob
- Four Daughters (Fr-Tun-Ger-Saudi) dir. Kaouther Ben Hania
- Motherland (Swe-Ukr-Nor) dir. Hanna Badziaka & Alexander Mihalkovich
- On The Adamant (Fr-Jap) dir. Nicolas Philibert
- Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (Est-Fr-Ice) dir. Anna Hints
European film
- Anatomy Of A Fall (Fr) dir. Justine Triet
- Fallen Leaves (Fin-Ger) dir. by Aki Kaurismäki
- Green Border (Pol-Fr-Cz-Bel) dir. by Agnieszka Holland
- Me Captain (Io Capitano) (It-Bel) dir. Matteo Garrone
- The Zone Of Interest (UK-Pol-US) dir. Jonathan Glazer
European director
- Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall
- Aki Kaurismäki, Fallen Leaves
- Agnieszka Holland, Green Border
- Matteo Garrone, Me Captain
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest
European actress
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy Of A Fall
- Eka Chavleishvili, Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry
- Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
- Mia McKenna-Bruce, How To Have Sex
- Leonie Benesch,The Teachers’ Lounge
- Sandra Hüller, The Zone Of Interest
European actor
- Thomas Schubert, Afire
- Jussi Vatanen, Fallen Leaves
- Josh O’Connor, La Chimera
- Mads Mikkelsen, The Promised Land
- Christian Friedel, The Zone Of Interest
European screenwriter
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy Of A Fall
- Aki Kaurismäki, Fallen Leaves
- Maciej Pisuk, Gabriela Łazarkiewicz-Sieczko and Agnieszka Holland, Green Border
- İlker Çatak & Johannes Duncker, The Teachers’ Lounge
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest
European animated feature film
- A Greyhound Of A Girl (Lux-It-Ire-UK-Latvia-Est-Ger) dir. Enzo d’Alò
- Chicken For Linda! (Fr-It) dirs. Chiara Malta, Sébastien Laudenbach
- Robot Dreams (Sp-Fr) dir. Pablo Berger
- The Amazing Maurice (Ger-UK) dir. Toby Genkel
- White Plastic Sky (Hun-Slovakia) dirs.Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó
European short film
- 27 (Fr-Hun) dir. Flóra Anna Buda
- Aqueronte (Sp) dir. Manuel Muñoz Rivas
- Flores Del Otro Patio (Switz-Col) dir. Jorge Cadena
- Hardly Working (Austria) dirs. Susanna Flock, Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner, Michael Stumpf.
European Film Awards craft winners (already announced)
- Cinematography – Rasmus Videbæk, The Promised Land
- Costume design – Kicki Ilander, The Promised Land
- Make-up and hair - Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé, Society Of The Snow
- Visual Effects - Félix Bergés,Society Of The Snow
- Editing - Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy Of A Fall
- Production design - Emita Frigato, La Chimera
- Original score - Markus Binder, Club Zero
- Sound - Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers, The Zone Of Interest
No comments yet