The European Film Awards is taking place in Berlin tonight (December 9), and Screen will be revealing the winners live from the ceremony, kicking off at 19:30 CET.

German actor Britta Steffenhagen is hosting the awards, which will take place at the Arena Berlin.

Screen will be live-streaming the ceremony below, or you can refresh the page and scroll down to read the winners as they are announced.

Three of the best European film nominees world premiered at Cannes. Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall – on something of a winning streak recently, having won the Bifa for best international independent film last weekend and best international feature and screenplay at the Gothams – has been nominated alongside Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, which won the Grand Prix and Fipresci prize at Cannes. Aki Kaurismäki’s gentle tragicomedy Fallen Leaves, which picked up Cannes jury prize and topped Screen’s jury grid at the festival, is also nominated.

They compete against two immigration dramas that launched at Venice: European Film Academy president Agnieszka Holland’s Green Border, which won the special jury prize at the festival, and Matteo Garrone’s Me Captain (Io Capitano), which earned Garrone the best director Silver Lion and the best new actor prize for the film’s leading actor Seydou Sarr.

German actress Sandra Huller is nominated twice in the best actress category for her performances in The Zone Of Interest and Anatomy Of A Fall.

The nominations are based on the votes of 4,600 members of the European Film Academy who watched the films included in the annual academy selection. The academy represents 52 member countries – including non-European members Israel and Palestine.

This year’s European Lifetime Achievement award will go to UK actor Vanessa Redgrave; Spanish director Isabel Coixet will be awarded the European Achievement in World Cinema award and Lithuanian-based producer Uljana Kim will be honoured with the Eurimages Co-Production Award. The honorary award of the academy president and board will be given to Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr.

Turkish businesswoman Güler Sabancı is being honoured with this year’s sustainability award.

The craft awards were announced in November, including two wins apiece for Nikolaj Arcel’s The Promised Land and J. A. Bayona’s Society Of The Snow.

European Film Awards 2023 nominations

Winners in bold

European discovery – prix FIPRESCI

20,000 Species Of Bees (Sp) dir. Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

How To Have Sex (UK-Greece) dir. Molly Manning Walker

La Palisiada (Ukr) dir. Philip Sotnychenko

Safe Place (Cro-Slov) dir. Juraj Lerotić

The Quiet Migration (Den) dir. Malene Choi

Vincent Must Die (Fr-Bel) dir. Stéphan Castang

European documentary

Apolonia, Apolonia (Den-Pol) dir. Lea Glob

Four Daughters (Fr-Tun-Ger-Saudi) dir. Kaouther Ben Hania

Motherland (Swe-Ukr-Nor) dir. Hanna Badziaka & Alexander Mihalkovich

On The Adamant (Fr-Jap) dir. Nicolas Philibert

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (Est-Fr-Ice) dir. Anna Hints

European film

Anatomy Of A Fall (Fr) dir. Justine Triet

Fallen Leaves (Fin-Ger) dir. by Aki Kaurismäki

Green Border (Pol-Fr-Cz-Bel) dir. by Agnieszka Holland

Me Captain (Io Capitano) (It-Bel) dir. Matteo Garrone

The Zone Of Interest (UK-Pol-US) dir. Jonathan Glazer

European director

Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall

Aki Kaurismäki, Fallen Leaves

Agnieszka Holland, Green Border

Matteo Garrone, Me Captain

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest

European actress

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy Of A Fall

Eka Chavleishvili, Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Mia McKenna-Bruce, How To Have Sex

Leonie Benesch,The Teachers’ Lounge

Sandra Hüller, The Zone Of Interest

European actor

Thomas Schubert, Afire

Jussi Vatanen, Fallen Leaves

Josh O’Connor, La Chimera

Mads Mikkelsen, The Promised Land

Christian Friedel, The Zone Of Interest

European screenwriter

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy Of A Fall

Aki Kaurismäki, Fallen Leaves

Maciej Pisuk, Gabriela Łazarkiewicz-Sieczko and Agnieszka Holland, Green Border

İlker Çatak & Johannes Duncker, The Teachers’ Lounge

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest

European animated feature film

A Greyhound Of A Girl (Lux-It-Ire-UK-Latvia-Est-Ger) dir. Enzo d’Alò

Chicken For Linda! (Fr-It) dirs. Chiara Malta, Sébastien Laudenbach

Robot Dreams (Sp-Fr) dir. Pablo Berger

The Amazing Maurice (Ger-UK) dir. Toby Genkel

White Plastic Sky (Hun-Slovakia) dirs.Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó

European short film

27 (Fr-Hun) dir. Flóra Anna Buda

Aqueronte (Sp) dir. Manuel Muñoz Rivas

Flores Del Otro Patio (Switz-Col) dir. Jorge Cadena

Hardly Working (Austria) dirs. Susanna Flock, Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner, Michael Stumpf.

European Film Awards craft winners (already announced)