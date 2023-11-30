Nikolaj Arcel’s The Promised Land and J. A. Bayona’s Society Of The Snow have both won two craft prizes each at the European Film Awards.

They are among eight winners of the Excellence Awards for the arts and craft of filmmaking which will be presented at the European Film Awards on December 9 in Berlin.

For The Promised Land, Rasmus Videbæk won the prize for European Cinematography and Kicki Ilander for European Costume Design.

The Society Of The Snow’s Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé were awarded for European Make-up & Hair and Félix Bergés for European Visual Effects.

The European Editing prize went to Laurent Sénéchal for Anatomy Of A Fall, while European Production Design was won by Emita Frigato for La Chimera.

Markus Binder took the European Original Score award for Club Zero.

European Sound was won by Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers for The Zone Of Interest.

A special eight member jury decided on the Excellence Award winners: cinematographer Matteo Cocco (Italy), editor Mdhamiri Á Nkemi (UK), production designer Maria Shub (Ukraine), costume designer Armaveni Stoyanova (Bulgaria), make-up & hair artist Eglė Mikalauskaitė (Lithuania), sound designer Gina Keller (Switzerland), composer Zviad Mgebry (Georgia) and VFX supervisor Mårten Larsson (Sweden).