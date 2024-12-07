The European Film Awards is taking place in the Swiss city of Lucerne tonight (December 7) and Screen is revealing the winners live from the ceremony, which kicked off at 20.00 CET.

Scroll down for winners

To read the winners as they are announced, you can refresh the page and scroll down to the full list below.

The ceremony is also being live-streamed below.

Emilia Pérez and The Room Next Door are the front-runners for this year’s awards with four nominations apiece.

Fifteen features compete for the best European film prize, up from five last year. This follows a recent rule change which includes films shortlisted for the best documentary and animation categories in the section.

During the ceremony, Italian actress and filmmaker Isabella Rossellini will receive the European Achievement In World Cinema award, German filmmaker Wim Wenders will be awarded the European Lifetime Achievement prize, and Macedonian producer Labina Mitovska will be honoured with the Eurimages International Co-Production award.

Fernando Tiberini is on awards hosting duty tonight.

The EFA Craft Awards were announced last month: Coralie Fargeat’s body horror The Substance and Magnus von Horn’s crime drama The Girl With The Needle were among the winners with two craft prizes each.

Winners in bold

Latest award top

European Screenwriter

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez

Magnus von Horn & Line Langebek for The Girl With The Needle

Pedro Almodóvar for The Room Next Door

Mohammad Rasoulof for The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Coralie Fargeat for The Substance

European Documentary

Bye Bye Tiberias dir: Lina Soualem

Dahomey dir: Mati Diop

In Limbo dir: Alina Maksimenko

No Other Land dir: Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra & Hamdan Ballal

Soundtrack To A Coup D’etat dir: Johan Grimonprez, produced by Daan Milius & Rémi Grellety

European Director

Andrea Arnold for Bird

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez

Pedro Almodóvar for The Room Next Door

Mohammad Rasoulof for The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Maura Delpero for Vermiglio

European Animation

Flow (Lat-Fr- Belg) dir: Gints Zilbalodis

Savages (Switz-Fr-Bel) dir: Claude Barras

Sultana’s Dream (Sp- Ger-India) dir: Isabel Herguera

They Shot The Piano Player (Sp-Fr-Neth- Port-Peru) dir: Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal

Living Large (Cz-Fr-Slov) dir: Kristina Dufková

European short film

2720 (Port-Swit) dir. Basil da Cunha

Clamor (Fr) dir. Salomé Da Souza

The Exploding Girl (Fr) dir. Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Croatia-Fr-Bulg-Slov) Dir. Nebojša Slijepčević

Wander To Wonder (Neth- Fr-Bel-UK) dir Nina Gantz

European Young Audience Award

Lars Is Lol (Nor-Den) dir: Eirik Sæter Stordahl

The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin (Nor) dir: Benjamin Ree

Winners (Ger) dir: Soleen Yusef

European Film

Bye Bye Tiberias (Fr-Bel- Pal-Qatar) dir. Lina Soualem

Dahomey (Fr-Senegal) dir: Mati Diop

Emilia Pérez (Fr) dir: Jacques Audiard

Flow (Lat-Fr- Belg) dir: Gints Zilbalodis

In Limbo (Pol) dir: Alina Maksimenko

Living Large (Cz-Fr-Slov) dir: Kristina Dufková

No Other Land (Pal-Nor) dir: Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra & Hamdan Ballal

Savages (Switz-Fr-Bel) dir: Claude Barras

Soundtrack To A Coup D’etat (Fr- Bel-Neth) dir: Johan Grimonprez

Sultana’s Dream (Sp- Ger-India) dir: Isabel Herguera

The Room Next Door (Sp) dir: Pedro Almodóvar

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Ger-Fr) dir: Mohammad Rasoulof

The Substance (UK-US- Fr) dir: Coralie Fargeat

They Shot The Piano Player (Sp-Fr-Neth- Port-Peru) dir: Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal

Vermiglio (It-Fr-Bel) dir: Maura Delpero

European Actress

Renate Reinsve in Armand

Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez

Trine Dyrholm in The Girl With The Needle

Vic Carmen Sonne in The Girl With The Needle

Tilda Swinton in The Room Next Door

European Actor

Franz Rogowski in Bird

Ralph Fiennes in Conclave

Lars Eidinger in Dying

Daniel Craig in Queer

Abou Sangare in Souleymane’s Story

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI

Armand (Nor-Neth-Ger-Swe) dir: Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel

Hoard (UK) dir: Luna Carmoon

Kneecap (Ire-UK) dir: Rich Peppiatt

Santosh (UK-Ger) dir: Sandhya Suri

The New Year That Never Came (Anul Nou Care N-A Fost) (Rom-Ser) dir: Bogdan Mureșanu

Toxic (Akiplėša) (Lith) dir: Saulė Bliuvaitė

European Film Awards 2024 craft winners (already announced)