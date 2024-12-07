The European Film Awards is taking place in the Swiss city of Lucerne tonight (December 7) and Screen is revealing the winners live from the ceremony, which kicked off at 20.00 CET.
Emilia Pérez and The Room Next Door are the front-runners for this year’s awards with four nominations apiece.
Fifteen features compete for the best European film prize, up from five last year. This follows a recent rule change which includes films shortlisted for the best documentary and animation categories in the section.
During the ceremony, Italian actress and filmmaker Isabella Rossellini will receive the European Achievement In World Cinema award, German filmmaker Wim Wenders will be awarded the European Lifetime Achievement prize, and Macedonian producer Labina Mitovska will be honoured with the Eurimages International Co-Production award.
Fernando Tiberini is on awards hosting duty tonight.
The EFA Craft Awards were announced last month: Coralie Fargeat’s body horror The Substance and Magnus von Horn’s crime drama The Girl With The Needle were among the winners with two craft prizes each.
European Screenwriter
- Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez
- Magnus von Horn & Line Langebek for The Girl With The Needle
- Pedro Almodóvar for The Room Next Door
- Mohammad Rasoulof for The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
- Coralie Fargeat for The Substance
European Documentary
- Bye Bye Tiberias dir: Lina Soualem
- Dahomey dir: Mati Diop
- In Limbo dir: Alina Maksimenko
- No Other Land dir: Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra & Hamdan Ballal
- Soundtrack To A Coup D’etat dir: Johan Grimonprez, produced by Daan Milius & Rémi Grellety
European Director
- Andrea Arnold for Bird
- Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez
- Pedro Almodóvar for The Room Next Door
- Mohammad Rasoulof for The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
- Maura Delpero for Vermiglio
European Animation
- Flow (Lat-Fr- Belg) dir: Gints Zilbalodis
- Savages (Switz-Fr-Bel) dir: Claude Barras
- Sultana’s Dream (Sp- Ger-India) dir: Isabel Herguera
- They Shot The Piano Player (Sp-Fr-Neth- Port-Peru) dir: Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal
- Living Large (Cz-Fr-Slov) dir: Kristina Dufková
European short film
- 2720 (Port-Swit) dir. Basil da Cunha
- Clamor (Fr) dir. Salomé Da Souza
- The Exploding Girl (Fr) dir. Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Croatia-Fr-Bulg-Slov) Dir. Nebojša Slijepčević
- Wander To Wonder (Neth- Fr-Bel-UK) dir Nina Gantz
European Young Audience Award
- Lars Is Lol (Nor-Den) dir: Eirik Sæter Stordahl
- The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin (Nor) dir: Benjamin Ree
- Winners (Ger) dir: Soleen Yusef
European Film
- Bye Bye Tiberias (Fr-Bel- Pal-Qatar) dir. Lina Soualem
- Dahomey (Fr-Senegal) dir: Mati Diop
- Emilia Pérez (Fr) dir: Jacques Audiard
- Flow (Lat-Fr- Belg) dir: Gints Zilbalodis
- In Limbo (Pol) dir: Alina Maksimenko
- Living Large (Cz-Fr-Slov) dir: Kristina Dufková
- No Other Land (Pal-Nor) dir: Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra & Hamdan Ballal
- Savages (Switz-Fr-Bel) dir: Claude Barras
- Soundtrack To A Coup D’etat (Fr- Bel-Neth) dir: Johan Grimonprez
- Sultana’s Dream (Sp- Ger-India) dir: Isabel Herguera
- The Room Next Door (Sp) dir: Pedro Almodóvar
- The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Ger-Fr) dir: Mohammad Rasoulof
- The Substance (UK-US- Fr) dir: Coralie Fargeat
- They Shot The Piano Player (Sp-Fr-Neth- Port-Peru) dir: Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal
- Vermiglio (It-Fr-Bel) dir: Maura Delpero
European Actress
- Renate Reinsve in Armand
- Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez
- Trine Dyrholm in The Girl With The Needle
- Vic Carmen Sonne in The Girl With The Needle
- Tilda Swinton in The Room Next Door
European Actor
- Franz Rogowski in Bird
- Ralph Fiennes in Conclave
- Lars Eidinger in Dying
- Daniel Craig in Queer
- Abou Sangare in Souleymane’s Story
European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI
- Armand (Nor-Neth-Ger-Swe) dir: Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel
- Hoard (UK) dir: Luna Carmoon
- Kneecap (Ire-UK) dir: Rich Peppiatt
- Santosh (UK-Ger) dir: Sandhya Suri
- The New Year That Never Came (Anul Nou Care N-A Fost) (Rom-Ser) dir: Bogdan Mureșanu
- Toxic (Akiplėša) (Lith) dir: Saulė Bliuvaitė
European Film Awards 2024 craft winners (already announced)
- Cinematography - Benjamin Kračun for The Substance
- Visual Effects Bryan - Jones, Pierre Procoudine-Gorsky, Chervin Shafaghi and Guillaume Le Gouez for The Substance
- Production Design - Jagna Dobesz for The Girl With The Needle
- Original Score - Frederikke Hoffmeier for The Girl With The Needle
- Editing - Juliette Welfling for Emilia Pérez
- Costume Design - Tanja Hausner for The Devil’s Bath
- Make-up & Hair - Evalotte Oosterop for When The Light Breaks
- Sound - Marc-Olivier Brullé, Pierre Bariaud, Charlotte Butrak, Samuel Aïchoun & Rodrigo Diaz for Souleymane’s Story.
