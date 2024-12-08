Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap was the major winner at the 2024 British Independent Film Awards (Bifas), with seven wins in total including best British independent film.

Taking place tonight (December 8), the awards returned to London’s Roundhouse in Camden, with a ceremony hosted by actor and comedian Peter Serafinowicz, who joked that the night was “homegrown lower budget films that pay its stars multi of pounds”.

Other winners included Rungano Nyoni’s On Becoming A Guinea Fowl, Sandhya Suri’s Santosh and documentary Grand Theft Hamlet, with two awards each.

Peppiatt’s debut feature about the Irish-language hip-hip trio Kneecap also took home best lead performance for Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh, who star in the film as themselves, and best debut screenwriter. At last week’s Bifa craft awards, the Belfast-set feature also won awards for casting, editing, original music and music supervision.

The film, Ireland’s Oscar entry for best international feature, premiered at Sundance nearly a year ago.

Peppiatt said in his final acceptance speech tonight: “I have to mention there is an irony in the best British film being Irish.” Star Naoise Ó Caireallain added: “We never expected anyone to be interested in this story of the Irish language in Belfast. We soon realised it wasn’t just about the Irish language, it was about indigenous and native cultures all around the world.”

Marianne Jean-Baptiste won best lead performance for her role in Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths. She paid tribute to the director, calling him ”my dear dear friend and mentor”.

Best supporting performance went to Franz Rogowski for Andrea Arnold’s Bird.

Nyoni picked up best director for On Becoming A Guinea Fowl which stars breakthrough performance winner Susan Chardy as a Zambian woman uncovering the secrets of her middle-class family. In 2017, Nyoni won best director and the Douglas Hickox award for her debut I Am Not A Witch.

Suri, a 2023 Screen Star of Tomorrow, won best screenplay for her Indian-set drama Santosh about a woman who inherits her husband’s job as a police officer. The film also won breakthrough producer for Good Chaos’ James Bowsher and Lionsfish Films’ Balthazar De Ganay.

Best international independent film went to Sean Baker’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anora. Baker said: “I’d like to personally thank Take That for allowing us to use their song… pretty sure that’s the reason we’re up here now.”

The 2024 Richard Harris Award for outstanding contribution by an actor to British film was presented to Sophie Okonedo by her friend and frequent collaborator Ben Daniels.

Okonedo said in her speech: “When I started, the casting landscape is very different to how it is now… back then, the thing that fuelled me was that I really wanted to challenge the stereotypical roles I was being offered.”

Actor Nathan Stewart-Jarrett presented this year’s special jury prize to Fully Focused | The Million Youth Project, a youth-driven production company supporting young people from underrepresented communities.

Bifa winners 2024

Best British independent film

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling

Love Lies Bleeding - Rose Glass, Weronika Tofilska, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman

On Becoming A Guinea Fowl - Rungano Nyoni, Tim Cole, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe

The Outrun - Nora Fingscheidt, Amy Liptrot, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan

Santosh - Sandhya Suri, Mike Goodridge, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay, Alan McAlex

Best international independent film

All We Imagine As Light - Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff

Anora - Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan

La Chimera - Alice Rohrwacher, Carlo Cresto-Dina, Paolo Del Brocco

No Other Land - Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Fabrien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig - Mohammad Rasoulof, Rozita Hendijanian, Amin Sadraei, Jean-Christophe Simon, Mani Tilgner

Best director

Andrea Arnold - Bird

Nora Fingscheidt - The Outrun

Rose Glass - Love Lies Bleeding

Rungano Nyoni - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap

Best joint lead performance

Joseph Quinn, Saura Lightfoot Leon - Hoard

Katy O’Brian, Kristen Stewart - Love Lies Bleeding

Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, JJ Ó Dochartaigh - Kneecap

Jason Patel, Ben Hardy – Unicorns

Best screenplay

Nora Fingscheidt, Amy Liptrot - The Outrun

Rose Glass, Weronika Tofilska - Love Lies Bleeding

Rungano Nyoni - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap

Sandhya Suri – Santosh

Best lead performance

Radhika Apte - Sister Midnight

Susan Chardy - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Elliot Page - Close To You

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Alicia Vikander - The Assessment

Best supporting performance

Michele Austin - Hard Truths

Elizabeth Chisela - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Barry Keoghan - Bird

Jack O’Connell - Back To Black

Franz Rogowski - Bird

Hayley Squires – Hoard

Best debut director

Christopher Andrews - Bring Them Down

Luna Carmoon - Hoard

James Krishna Floyd - Unicorns [Also directed by Sally El Hosaini]

Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight

Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap

Best debut screenwriter

James Krishna Floyd - Unicorns

Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight

Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap

Sandhya Suri - Santosh

Mrs & Mr Thomas - The Assessment [also written by John Donnelly]

Breakthrough producer

Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer - The Ceremony

Balthazar De Ganay, James Bowsher - Santosh [also produced by Mike Goodridge, Alan McAlex]

Jacob Swan Hyam - Bring Them Down [also produced by also produced by Julianne Ford, Ivana MacKinnon, Jean-Yves Roubin, Ruth Treacey, Cassandre Warnauts]

Ben Toye - Treading Water

Rebecca Wolff - Grand Theft Hamlet [also produced by Julia Ton]

Raindance maverick award

The Ceremony - Jack King, Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer

Grand Theft Hamlet - Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, Julia Ton, Rebecca Wolff

Restless - Jed Hart, Benedict Turnbull

Satu – The Year Of The Rabbit - Joshua Trigg

Witches - Elizabeth Sankey, Jeremy Warmsley, Chiara Ventura, Manon Ardisson

Best debut director – Feature Documentary

Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane - Grand Theft Hamlet

Manon Ouimet, Jacob Perlmutter - Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other

Rachel Ramsay - Copa 71 [also directed by James Erskine]

Clair Titley - The Contestant

Breakthrough performance

Nykiya Adams - Bird

Susan Chardy - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Saura Lightfoot-Leon - Hoard

Ruaridh Mollica - Sebastian

Jason Patel – Unicorns

Best feature documentary

The Contestant - Clair Titley, Megumi Inman, Andee Ryder, Amit Dey, Ian Bonhôte

Grand Theft Hamlet - Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, Julia Ton, Rebecca Wolff

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story - Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gillett, Robert Ford

Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other - Jacob Perlmutter, Manon Ouimet, Signe Byrge Sorensen

Witches - Elizabeth Sankey, Jeremy Warmsley, Chiara Ventura, Manon Ardisson

Best British short film

Delivery - Ben Lankester, Bophanie Lun, Joe Binks

Housewarming - Liam White, Guy Lindley

Meat Puppet - Eros V, Masha Thorpe, Leah Draws

A Move - Elahe Esmaili, Hossein Behboudi Rad

Wander To Wonder - Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Daan Bakker, Maarten Swart

Bifa craft winners 2024 (previously announced)