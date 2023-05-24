European Film Promotion has elected a new board of directors, adding two new members: Christian De Schutter, managing director of Flanders Image and Rastislav Steranka, director of the National Cinematographic Centre of the Slovak Film Institute.

The 37 national film institutes of European Film Promotion (EFP) elected them to the board at a General Assembly held during Cannes.

The board consists of seven members, with their term of office lasting for two years.

Five of the current members were re-elected to the board including: Simone Baumann, managing director German Films, as EFP’s new vice president; Daniela Elstner, executive director UniFrance; Eda Koppel, head of marketing at the Estonian Film Institute; Stine Oppegaard, manager of international relations for feature films at the Norwegian Film Institute; and Markéta Santrochová, head of Czech Film Center, who has been re-elected as EFP president.

EFP promotes European cinema and talent at key film festivals and markets. It runs programmes such as Producers On The Move in Cannes, European Shooting Stars in Berlin as well as the Film Sales Support funding programme for world sales companies. Its members comprise film promotion institutes from 37 countries from Europe. EFP is financially supported by the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme and by its member organisations.

“As member of such a great European network, I am delighted to serve another term on the EFP Board and am very honoured to have been re-elected EFP President”, said Santrochová.

She added: “I am very proud indeed of this network. We have realized that we can initiate and make a lot of things happen together. It is even more gratifying to being able to exchange ideas again on site at festivals after the pandemic which has bonded and united us even more.”