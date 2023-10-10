The European Women’s Audiovisual Network (EWA Network) is teaming up with Netflix to launch the Series Accelerator Programme.

The programme is aimed at women film producers who want to expand their creative range by deepening their knowledge of series production.

EWA will curate three industry-led workshops supported by Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, offering emerging and mid-career women film producers practical insight and upskilling tailored to the European series production landscape.

Participants must have a minimum of one feature film credit and apply with a series project in early development. They will also each receive a €5,000 grant to further develop their work.

Eight women producers will take part in the workshops. Each of the workshops will run from three to five days each. The first workshop will take place in January 2024 at Netflix’s EMEA Headquarters, in Amsterdam. The second online-only workshop will take place in March 2024.

The final workshop will take place in June 2024 where participants will pitch their series ideas to an audience of industry figures.

The first workshop will focus on series development, the second on financial and business aspects, while the third and final workshop will focus on packaging and presenting the project to industry decision-makers. The workshops organised by EWA will be delivered by selected industry experts.

A call applications will open on October 30 through the EWA website.

Anamaria Antoci, executive director of EWA said: ‘We are proud of the programme we have developed. We believe it will give women film producers the edge they need to explore new creative territory, but also to access opportunities in the creative market more competitively. Netflix is the ideal partner for this programme as they are a great ally in supporting diverse voices in the industry; we’re excited about supporting women producers to bring series with a strong European flavour to life.

Krysia Kozniewska, co-lead of the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity said: “We are committed to building new pathways for talent within the entertainment industry through our Fund for Creative Equity, and we know that women are still underrepresented in Europe’s series fiction industry. Therefore, we are delighted to be partnering with the European Women’s Audiovisual Network (EWA) on this programme for women film producers in Europe who want to broaden their expertise into television series.”