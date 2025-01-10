South Korean box office hit Exhuma and Hong Kong action blockbuster Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In lead the nominations for the 18th Asian Film Awards, with a jury led by martial arts icon Sammo Hung.

Supernatural thriller Exhuma, directed by Jang Jae-hyun, leads the pack with 11 nods followed by Soi Cheang’s action thriller Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In, which received nine nominations.

Scroll down for full list of nominations

Both titles were named in the best film category alongside Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prix winner All We Imagine As Light; Guan Hu’s Chinese drama Black Dog, which scooped the Un Certain Regard award at Cannes; and Teki Cometh from Japan’s Daihachi Yoshida’s, which won a hat-trick of prizes including best film at Tokyo.

The winners will be announced during a ceremony at Hong Kong’s Xiqu Centre on March 16, decided by a jury led by acclaimed Hong Kong star and director Hung, who also stars in Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In.

This year, 30 films from 25 countries and regions have been shortlisted to compete across 16 award categories.

Exhuma, a supernatural horror in which a demon is unleashed after a grave is exhumed, was South Korea’s highest-grossing film of 2024, earning $78m following its release after premiering at the Berlinale. As well as best film, its 11 nods include best director, best screenplay, best actor for Choi Min-sik and best actress for Kim Go-eun.

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In also proved a box office sensation after premiering at Cannes last year, ranking second at the Hong Kong box office for 2024 with takings of $18.3m. Set in Hong Kong’s infamous Kowloon Walled City during the 1980s, a prequel and sequel are in the works.

Japan’s Teki Cometh and Mumbai-set All We Imagine As Light each received six nominations.

As previously announced, the Asian Film Awards Academy has appointed Dean Fujioka, the Japanese star of Fullmetal Alcemist, as ambassador of this year’s awards alongside emerging Asian stars as youth representatives that comprise Thailand’s Aokbab Chutimon (Bad Genius), Taiwan’s Austin Lin (Marry My Dead Body), Hong Kong’s Lo Chun Yip (Time Still Turns The Pages), and Japan’s Masaki Okada (Drive My Car).

The AFAs will precede the launch of Hong Kong Filmart, the biggest film market in Asia, which takes place from March 17-20.

Asian Film Awards 2025 Nominations

Best Film

All We Imagine As Light (India-Fr-Neth-Lux)

Black Dog (China)

Exhuma (S-Kor)

Teki Cometh (Japan)

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In (HK)

Best Director

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light

Guan Hu, Black Dog

Jang Jae-hyun, Exhuma

Rithy Panh, Meeting With Pol Pot

Daihachi Yoshida, Teki Cometh

Best Actor

Eddie Peng, Black Dog

Choi Min-sik, Exhuma

Sean Lau, Papa

Nagatsuka Kyozo, Teki Cometh

Michael Hui, The Last Dance

Best Actress

Kani Kusruti, All We Imagine As Light

Sylvia Chang, Daughter’s Daughter

Kawai Yuumi, Desert Of Namibia

Kim Go-eun, Exhuma

Shahana Goswami, Santosh

Best Supporting Actor

Mitsuishi Ken, All The Long Nights

Ikematsu Sosuke, My Sunshine

Lee Kang-Sheng, Stranger Eyes

Chu Pak Hong, The Last Dance

Philip Ng, Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Best Supporting Actress

Maggie Li Lin Lin, All Shall Be Well

Divya Prabha, All We Imagine As Light

Lim Ji-yeon, Revolver

Takiuchi Kumi, Teki Cometh

Yang Kuei-Mei, Yen And Ai-Lee

Best New Director

Yamanaka Yoko, Desert Of Namibia

Neo Sora, Happyend

Dong Zijian, My Friend An Delie

Sandhya Suri, Santosh

Truong Minh Quý, Viet And Nam

Best Newcomer

Lee Do-hyun, Exhuma

Hayato Kurihara, Happyend

Putthipong Assaratanakul, How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

Dylan So, Papa

Duy Bao Dinh Dao, Viet And Nam

Best Screenplay

Wada Kiyoto, Miyake Sho, All The Long Nights

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light

Jang Jae-hyun, Exhuma

Pierre Erwan Guillaume, Rithy Panh, Meeting With Pol Pot

Mohammad Rasoulof, The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Best Editing

Clément Pinteaux, All We Imagine As Light

Rithy Panh, Matthieu Laclau, Meeting With Pol Pot

William Chang Suk Ping, My Friend An Delie

Jojo Shek, Papa

Cheung Ka Fai, Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Best Cinematography

Hong Kyeong-pyo, Harbin

LV Songye, My Friend An Delie

Aziz Zhambakiyev, Shambhala

Shinomiya Hidetoshi, Teki Cometh

Cheng Siu Keung, Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Best Original Music

Hi’Spec, All The Long Nights

Kim Tae-sung, Exhuma

Michiaki Katsumoto, The Box Man

Chu Wan Pin, The Last Dance

Kawai Kenji, Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Best Costume Design

Yang Donglin, A Tapestry Of A Legendary Land

Choi Yoon-sun, Exhuma

Dorjee Dradhul Gurung, Shambhala

Miyamoto Mari, Teki Cometh

Bruce Yu, Karen Yip, Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Best Production Design

Huo Tingxiao, Li Chang, Black Dog

Pham Phong Lan, Don’t Cry

Seo Sung-kyung, Exhuma

Hayashida Yuji, The Box Man

Kenneth Mak, Chau Sai Hung Ambrose, Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Best Visual Effects

Danny Yin, Black Dog

Sato Fumio, Kobri Yasuhiro, Black Ox

Tomi Kuo, Chiu Chun-yi, Dead Talents Society

Kim Shin-chul, Daniel Son, Exhuma

Lin Chun Yue Jules, Ma Siu Fu, Garrett K Lam, Yee Kwok Leung, Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Best Sound

Zurab Kurmanbayev, Cadet

Kim Byung-in, Exhuma

Tu Duu-Chih, Tu Tse-Kang, Stranger Eyes

Yiu Chun Hin, Cheung Man Hoi, To Burnard Davy, Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Vincent Villa, Viet and Nam