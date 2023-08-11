Pauline Burt – the founding CEO of Welsh film agency Ffilm Cymru Wales – is to step down after 17 years.

Since Burt founded the agency in 2006, it has invested £15.8m of National Lottery funding in supporting 89 feature films through to production, and many more in development. These include Gideon Koppel’s documentary Sleeping Furiously, Rungano Nyoni’s I Am Not A Witch, Prano Bailey-Bond’s Censor, Lee Haven’s Gwledd (The Feast), Euros Lyn’s Dream Horse, Janis Pugh’s Chuck Chuck Baby, Sally El Hosaini and James Krishna Floyd’s Unicorns and animation Kensuke’s Kingdom.

Ffilm Cymru Wales has fostered a commitment to co-production, with 25-30% of its slate developed with international partners.

The organisation has also developed the Foot In The Door training programme, to work with partners, including housing associations, local authorities and job centres, to connect people who might not otherwise think a career in film was for them with the industry.

The organisation has drafted a new strategic plan for 2024-2030, with focuses on equality, creativity, skills, green, entrepreneurialism and wellbeing.

Burt said: “It’s an absolute privilege to run a sector development agency, and it’s been personally incredibly fulfilling to be part of the journeys of so many producers, writers and directors, as well as cinemas, film festivals, community providers, and skills and training partners. Ffilm Cymru has a wonderful team, and I’m sure that it will be a rewarding home for its new CEO.”

“Pauline has provided ambitious leadership for Film Cymru from its inception,” added Ffilm Cymru’s chair Ruth McElroy. “She has demonstrated just how transformative good talent development can be. The growth of Wales’ film industry is thanks in no small part to her leadership and the interventions she put in place as Ffilm Cymru’s CEO. We are deeply grateful for her work and excited to embark on the next chapter with a new CEO.”

Recruitment is underway for Burt’s replacement.