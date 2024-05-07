London and Paris-based production, finance and sales outfit Film Constellation has boarded Bruce Goodison’s supernatural horror Black Cab starring Nick Frost.

Shaun Of The Dead and Hot Fuzz star Frost play an erratic cab driver, with Last Night In Soho’s Synnøve Karlsen and The Colour Room’s Luke Norris playing couple who find their jovial black cab driver is not taking them home. Trapped on a desolate, supposedly haunted road, they are faced with their captor’s true intentions.

Sony Pictures Television and Stolen Pictures are co-producing alongside AMC Networks’ genre entertainment streamer, Shudder, which will debut the film on its platform in North America, UK-Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, later this year.

The screenplay is written by David Michael Emerson and Virginia Gilbert, with additional writing material from Frost.

Goodison is an established TV director, with credits including Murdered By My Father, Leave To Remain and Then Barbara Met Alan.

Black Cab marks Film Constellation’s third partnership with AMC Shudder, having previously co-financed The Twin starring Teresa Palmer, which sold-out worldwide, and Finnish-language breakout horror Lake Bodom.