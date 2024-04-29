Screen is tracking the key packages launched before and during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival’s market, which runs May 14-22.

Refresh the page for latest updates.

April 26

Double Booked

Adam Scott is starring in and making his directing debut with this revenge thriller, co-starring Sterling K. Brown, Zazie Beetz and Alexandra Daddario.

International sales: Protagonist Pictures

In The Wind

Pierce Brosnan is set to star in this romantic thriller from Simon Barry, the creator and showrunner on Netflix’s Warrior Nun, making his feature directing debut. Uri Singer’s Passage Pictures produces.

International sales: Fortitude International

April 25

Override

Joe Cole and Teagan Croft star in the first English-language project from directing duo Natasha Merkulova and Alexey Chupov, whose previous project Captain Volkonogov Escaped played in competition at Venice in 2021.

World sales: Charades

Sunny Dancer

George Jaques directs this coming-of-age comedy about a teenager in remission from cancer, played by Bella Ramsey, who reluctantly attends a summer retreat. Further cast includes Louis Partridge and Ruby Stokes. Ken Petrie produces alongside Jaques.

International sales: Embankment

Way Of The Warrior Kid

Chris Pratt stars as a retired novel in this adaptation of the novel by Jock Willink, directed by McG and written by Will Staples. UTA Independent Film Group will handle North America.

International sales: FilmNation