London and Paris-based sales house Film Constellation is launching sales on a 4K restoration of Elizabeth Lennard’s 1985 documentary Tokyo Melody: A Film About Ryuichi Sakamoto at the Cannes Market.



Featuring interviews with the late composer and footage from the recording sessions of his 1984 debut album, the documentary is restored in partnership with French national audiovisual institute INA and Sakamoto’s estate.

Sakamoto was an Oscar-winning composer behind scores such as The Last Emperor and Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence. He died in March 2023 at the age of 71.

The re-release of Tokyo Melody follows Neo Sora’s Ryuichi Sakamoto: Opus which chronicled the composer’s final concert and premiered out of competition at Venice last year. Film Constellation also handled sales on that title.

Tokyo Melody was produced by France’s Institut National de l’Audiovisuel (INA) with participation from Yoroshita Music Inc. The 4K restoration is commissioned and produced by Kab America Inc and Kab Inc (Japan), Yoroshita Music Inc and INA. Bitters End is releasing in Japan.