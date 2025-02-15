Paris and London-based Film Constellation has launched sales at the EFM on Ish and revealed a first look at the film from artist Imran Perretta.

London-based filmmaker, composer and visual artist Perretta recieved the Turner Prize bursary in 2020 for his work. His feature debut, shot in black and white, follows two 12-year-old best friends who wrestle to hold onto their friendship in the wake of a police stop and search.

The film stars young newcomers Farhan Hasnat and Yahya Kitana in the leads. Producers of the UK feature are Primal Pictures’ Dhiraj Mahey and Bennett McGhee in association with Good Chaos’ Mike Goodridge and Home Team. Production wrapped at the end of last year.

It is financed by BBC Film and the BFI, with additional support provided by UK-based media financier Calculus Media and Dorian Grinspan’s Out Of Order. Eric Kuhn, producer of Grand Theft Hamlet, is an executive producer.

“Ish is a personal and classic coming-of-age story, with particular resonance to the times we are currently living in, exploring themes of friendship, grief, masculinity and state violence,” said producer Mahey.