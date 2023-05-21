London and Paris-based Film Constellation has set a slew of deals on Man Ray’s Return To Reason, ahead of the film’s debut in Cannes Classics.

The newly restored 4k version is an assembly of Man Ray’s four cult classic silent films, paired with an original soundtrack by Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan’s New York band Sqürl.

It has sold to Potemkine in France, Plaion in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Non Stop in Scandinavia, Filmin in Spain and Portugal and Longride in Japan.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Man Ray’s first film in 1923, short Return To Reason, it is the very first 4K restoration of Man Ray’s four surrealist short films.

It features Le Retour À La Raison (Return To Reason, 1923), Emak Bakia (1926), L’étoile De Mer (The Starfish, 1928) and Les Mystères Du Château Du Dé (The Mysteries Of The Chateau Of Dice, 1929).

The restoration process was led by l’Immagine Ritrovata. Producers are Marieke Tricoire’s Womanray and Julie Viez’s Cinenovo.

United States-born artist Man Ray was considered a pioneer of the 20th century surrealist movement, spending most of his career in Paris.