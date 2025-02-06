Paris- and London-based Film Constellation has boarded international sales on Fernando Eimbcke’s upcoming Berlin Panorama world premiere Olmo from Plan B and Teorema. CAA Media Finance represents North American sales.

Eimbcke and Vanesa Garnica co-wrote the story set in 1979 New Mexico, where 14-year-old Olmo is taking care of his sick father when he would much rather be hanging out with his best friend, Miguel.

When he gets invited to a party by his beautiful neighbour, Nina, Olmo will do whatever he can to get out of his duties, embarking on a journey of mischief and chaos. As the night unfolds, he may come to love the very place he’s spent so long trying to escape: his home.

The coming-of-age comedy will premiere on February 16.

Oscar-winning Plan B producers Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (Nickel Boys, Minari, Moonlight) served as producers alongside Teorema’s Eréndira Núñez Larios and Michel Franco, who is also attending Berlin with the world premiere of his Competition selection Dreams.

Olmo features newcomers Avian Uttapa (Night Swim), Diego Olmedo, and Rosa Armendariz, alongside Gustavo Sánchez Parra (Amores Perros, New Order) and Andrea Suárez Paz (Stand Clear Of The Closing Doors).

Mexican director Eimbcke’s 2008 drama Lake Tahoe received the FIPRESCI and Alfred Bauer Prizes in Berlin. His 2004 directorial debut Duck Season played Cannes and went on to win numerous prizes, including 11 Ariel Awards. His third feature, 2013’s Club Sandwich, earned the best director award in San Sebastián.

Plan B said, “ “Ever since we saw his revelatory film Duck Season we have been dying to work with Fernando Eimbcke. He has now returned in a most delightful way with his semi-autobiographical comedy Olmo – the story of the Lopez family, a Mexican family living in America, centred around a father and son who simply cannot see eye to eye. Through music, dance, and laughter, his look at this one family becomes a profound look at universal truths about all of us.”

Fabien Westerhoff of Film Constellation said, “Fernando Eimbcke’s effortlessly blends humour and levity with emotional depth, capturing the essence of growing up over one unforgettable night. With its fair share of teen angst and poor decisions, it tells a story of breaking free, where losing yourself ultimately becomes the key to helping those around you find their way.”

Film Constellation’s EFM slate includes new promos for Alejandro Amenábar’s upcoming period adventure The Captive; Jérémy Comte’s Canada-Ghana set thriller drama Paradise; and CGI family animation The Growcodile.