Film Export UK, the trade body for UK-based sales agents, has appointed Grace Carley as its chief executive, to succeed Charlie Bloye.

Carley ran Stranger Than Fiction Film Sales for over a decade, before taking up a role as a senior civil servant in the Department for Culture Media and Sport in 2002. She subsequently headed up All Industry Marketing for Cinema, the umbrella organisation for the UK’s distributors and cinema chains now known as Cinema First, from 2006-2009.

She has since worked as head of fundraising at the predecessor to the Film and TV Charity, the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund, and a consultant to the BFI, Arts Council England and Film London.

Bloye is retiring in July after around 18 years in the role.

Simon Crowe, chair of Film Export UK, said: “Grace is uniquely placed to take on this role, having worked not only in the arena of international sales, but also in the heart of Government. Her experience within governmental departments and film funding bodies will be invaluable in cultivating the relationships that are so important to our sales company members.

“Charlie has done a brilliant job of leading us over the years. His expertise in sales and distribution put him in a great position to understand and innovate in our environment and he has been a mainstay during almost two decades of immense change and challenge. He will be sorely missed and I know that all of Film Export UK joins me in wishing him a very happy retirement.”

Bloye added: “I am delighted to be passing the baton to such an accomplished successor.”