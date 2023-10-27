Film Mode president Clay Epstein and his team will kick off sales at AFM next week on Shane West and Dermot Mulroney crime thriller She’s A Criminal aka The Dirty South.

Matthew Yerby’s film gets its market screening debut on November 3 and also stars Willa Holland (Arrow, Gossip Girl) as Sue, a bartender who is given 72 hours to find $30,000 to save the family bar from a greedy businessman.

Desperate to make quick money, Sue partners up with a thief to pull off a heist. But when their scheme does not go as planned, Sue must resort to more criminal behavior in order to avoid losing everything.

Andrew Vogel and Suzann Toni Petrongolo served as producers on the production from VP Independent in association with Moo Studios, Principal Film Finance, Slated, and Convoke Media.

West’s credits include The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen and Salem, and Mulroney has starred in Scream VI, Young Guns, and Secret Invasion.

Cinerverse will distribute She’s A Criminal in North America day-and-date theatrically on November 10.

“She’s A Criminal encompasses everything we love about modern cinema including a talented filmmaker and empowering female lead,” said Epstein. “Willa shines as a no-nonsense heroine alongside a charmingly villainous Dermot Mulroney, and the always riveting Shane West.”

“This small-town crime thriller has been years in the making,” said Vogel and Petrongolo. “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with an amazing company in Film Mode which shares our passion for the project. We look forward to sharing this special story worldwide.”

The film received its world premiere as opening night of the Chelsea Film Festival in New York where it received the award for best film and best cinematography for Jess Dunlap.